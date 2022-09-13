[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 12, 2022]After the withdrawal of the U.S. military, a large number of American weapons and equipment of the former Afghan government fell into the hands of the Taliban. Recently, the Taliban Ministry of Defense trained and tested the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter made in the United States in Kabul. A fiasco, three crew members including two pilots died.

Video of the crash showed the helicopter nose diving down before hitting the ground. Thick smoke billowed around the crash site.

Taliban Defense Ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarizmi confirmed the crash on Saturday (September 10). “An American Black Hawk helicopter … used for training crashed due to technical problems on the campus of the National Defense University,” he said.

Separately, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told The Associated Press on the 10th that a bicycle bomb exploded in the Say community, injuring three people.

No one was immediately responsible for the explosion. However, the Islamic State (ISIS) has acknowledged that it was responsible for a similar attack in Afghanistan recently.

After the Taliban seized power on August 15 last year, on August 31, U.S. troops withdrew from the country. Subsequently, the Taliban took control of some US-made aircraft.

U.S. troops deliberately damaged some military hardware as they left, and former Afghan troops flew some helicopters to Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It is unclear how many planes the Taliban has available.

After the Taliban took over, life for Afghans took a turn for the worse, the economic crisis starved almost the entire population, women’s rights were shattered, and young girls’ dreams were shattered.

According to the Global Negative Experience Index (Negative Experience Index) recently released by the American consulting firm Gallup, Afghanistan under the Taliban dictatorship was rated as the unhappy country, specifically in physical pain, mental stress, mental disorders, poverty, unemployment and anger.

The report shows that 8% of Afghans are worried and uneasy, 74% are mentally stressed due to unemployment and poverty, and 61% are sad.

In more than a year in power, the Taliban government has yet to gain global recognition. Earlier this month, the Taliban’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, acknowledged that their government remained isolated.

“It’s true that no country has announced an official recognition of the new Afghan government,” Mutaqi told reporters in the capital Kabul. However, he insisted that “any interaction” between the Taliban and other countries is “official.”

Afghan assets abroad have also been frozen due to non-recognition. Its $7 billion in assets at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York were frozen by Washington. US President Joe Biden decided to use frozen Afghan assets to fund humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and to compensate victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

According to international assessments, Afghanistan is currently grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis, with more than 23 million people in need of assistance. While the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations have continued unabated, particularly against women, children and minorities.

