On the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, in Torkham, Afghan refugees were crammed into a tunnel for 48 hours, without water or services. On one side of the gallery the Taliban, who seized power on 15 August 2021 in Afghanistan, frustrated them mercilessly, on the other the possibility of a new life. While the children slept on the floor in this narrow space, in the neighboring village their peers were forced into prostitution with passing truck drivers.