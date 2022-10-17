Did you find a problem? The boy who plays the piano is particularly handsome! Sitting in front of the piano, the music flows at your fingertips. Without a word, just sit there and a unique musical temperament will emerge. Whenever I see a boy playing the piano, my heart melts. “Mom, mom, mom, mom”” The son ran towards me with his cute little face up, looking at his son’s smiling face, thinking about the piano dream that he lost in childhood, and decided not to let it go no matter what. My son has the same regret as I do. If one day, my son can play, sing, or sit in front of the piano and play a song for himself, a mother would probably wake up laughing from a dream. If you want your son to learn the piano, you must have a piano first. The next day I took my husband and children to a nearby piano shop. According to the piano teacher’s introduction, children should buy at least an acoustic piano starting at 50,000 yuan for practice. If the quality is too poor, it will affect the children’s interest in practicing the piano. . An acoustic upright piano with better sound will cost 50,000 yuan, which is not a small amount. Our budget is limited. At this time, the piano teacher gave us professional advice: 1: Choose an Inexpensive Acoustic Upright Piano Pros: Inexpensive Disadvantages: poor sound and feel 2: Choose a high-quality electric piano Advantages: Standard timbre, highly restored grand piano, no maintenance, tuning, can bring headphones Cons: It’s an electric piano The teacher is very professional, and he still suggested that if we don’t have enough budget to buy an acoustic piano with more than 5W, we would rather buy a high-quality electric piano. Because the current electric piano technology is very mature, there is no need to worry about the most basic timbre and intonation, and many celebrities are using electric pianos, and many variety shows and stage performances are also using electric pianos. What should we consumers worry about? ? When I decided to buy an electric piano, I started to struggle with which electric piano to choose. The more common electric piano brands on the market include some domestic brands such as YAMAHA, Roland, KAWAI and Emerson. I have only heard of YAMAHA for these several musical instrument brands, but not because of the musical instrument, but because the child’s father is a motorcycle enthusiast, so I have heard of YAMAHA’s motorcycles. The piano shop gave us a detailed introduction to the characteristics of each brand, and recommended the following models Exterior In terms of appearance, several electric pianos are the appearance of traditional upright pianos. It is said that the Roland Roland LX series has also won two highly respected design awards, iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award. Such a piano is placed at home, and children will definitely like it very much. It is usually used to record a small video. Very fun. See also The Biden administration released 16,000 illegal immigrants who tested positive for the virus into the United States keyboard YAMAHA CLP-775/785 and KAWAI CA99 are wooden keyboards. Roland’s LX series is a hybrid keyboard with solid wood patch and plastic frame. At this time, I am entangled. Is a wooden keyboard better, or Roland Roland’s hybrid keyboard? The teacher said that, in fact, both keyboards have their own advantages. Because the wooden keyboard sounds tall, the Roland Roland LX705/706 mixed-material keyboard not only has a better keyboard weight, but also because the existence of the plastic frame makes the keyboard more durable. The difference between the LX708 and LX705/706 keyboards is that in addition to the keyboard with mixed materials, the LX708 is also equipped with key resonance, which can better feel the subtle vibrations transmitted by the keyboard to the body. The most important point is: Roland Roland LX700 series has a 100-level force sensitivity that can be adjusted. If children feel that the hand feel is too heavy or light, they can make fine adjustments to find the feel that suits them, and the adjustment of this hand feel is It can be adjusted at any time with the growth of children’s age and changes in finger strength. timbre The YAMAHA CLP series is realized by sampling Yamaha CFX and Bösendorfer imperial pianos under its own brand, and KAWAI CA99 is also sampled by SK-EX, SK-5, EX. Roland Roland LX series sound generators are realized through modeling technology. And there is a very important parameter: the number of piano voice polyphony. Roland Roland LX series piano polyphony can reach unlimited. Both KAWAI and Yamaha have 256 voices polyphony. Teacher XX explained that the number of polyphony is one of the important parameters to measure the sound quality of an electric piano. Generally speaking, the higher the number of polyphony of the electric piano, the higher the degree of restoration of the sound of the grand piano, and the richer the various sound effects, so Often the more expensive the price, the infinite number of Roland’s polyphony, which is still very advantageous. speaker： YAMAHA CLP 775/785 has 2 coaxial speakers, KAWAI CA99 has 3 speakers Roland Roland LX705 has 4 speakers, LX706 has 6 speakers, LX708 has 8 speakers After constant comparison, I finally chose to buy Roland’s LX706. In addition to the above parameters, there is another reason that Roland Roland only makes electric instruments, so Roland Roland is more professional for electric pianos.

Did you find a problem? The boy who plays the piano is particularly handsome! Sitting in front of the piano, the music flows at your fingertips. Without a word, just sit there and a unique musical temperament will emerge. Whenever I see a boy playing the piano, my heart melts.

“Mom, mom, mom, mom”” The son ran towards me with his cute little face up, looking at his son’s smiling face, thinking about the piano dream that he lost in childhood, and decided not to let it go no matter what. My son has the same regret as I do. If one day, my son can play, sing, or sit in front of the piano and play a song for himself, a mother would probably wake up laughing from a dream.

If you want your son to learn the piano, you must have a piano first. The next day I took my husband and children to a nearby piano shop. According to the piano teacher’s introduction, children should buy at least an acoustic piano starting at 50,000 yuan for practice. If the quality is too poor, it will affect the children’s interest in practicing the piano. .

An acoustic upright piano with better sound will cost 50,000 yuan, which is not a small amount. Our budget is limited. At this time, the piano teacher gave us professional advice:

1: Choose an Inexpensive Acoustic Upright Piano

Pros: Inexpensive

Disadvantages: poor sound and feel

2: Choose a high-quality electric piano

Advantages: Standard timbre, highly restored grand piano, no maintenance, tuning, can bring headphones

Cons: It’s an electric piano

The teacher is very professional, and he still suggested that if we don’t have enough budget to buy an acoustic piano with more than 5W, we would rather buy a high-quality electric piano. Because the current electric piano technology is very mature, there is no need to worry about the most basic timbre and intonation, and many celebrities are using electric pianos, and many variety shows and stage performances are also using electric pianos. What should we consumers worry about? ?

When I decided to buy an electric piano, I started to struggle with which electric piano to choose.

The more common electric piano brands on the market include some domestic brands such as YAMAHA, Roland, KAWAI and Emerson. I have only heard of YAMAHA for these several musical instrument brands, but not because of the musical instrument, but because the child’s father is a motorcycle enthusiast, so I have heard of YAMAHA’s motorcycles.

The piano shop gave us a detailed introduction to the characteristics of each brand, and recommended the following models

Exterior

In terms of appearance, several electric pianos are the appearance of traditional upright pianos. It is said that the Roland Roland LX series has also won two highly respected design awards, iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award. Such a piano is placed at home, and children will definitely like it very much. It is usually used to record a small video. Very fun.

keyboard

YAMAHA CLP-775/785 and KAWAI CA99 are wooden keyboards. Roland’s LX series is a hybrid keyboard with solid wood patch and plastic frame. At this time, I am entangled. Is a wooden keyboard better, or Roland Roland’s hybrid keyboard?

The teacher said that, in fact, both keyboards have their own advantages. Because the wooden keyboard sounds tall, the Roland Roland LX705/706 mixed-material keyboard not only has a better keyboard weight, but also because the existence of the plastic frame makes the keyboard more durable.

The difference between the LX708 and LX705/706 keyboards is that in addition to the keyboard with mixed materials, the LX708 is also equipped with key resonance, which can better feel the subtle vibrations transmitted by the keyboard to the body.

The most important point is: Roland Roland LX700 series has a 100-level force sensitivity that can be adjusted. If children feel that the hand feel is too heavy or light, they can make fine adjustments to find the feel that suits them, and the adjustment of this hand feel is It can be adjusted at any time with the growth of children’s age and changes in finger strength.

timbre

The YAMAHA CLP series is realized by sampling Yamaha CFX and Bösendorfer imperial pianos under its own brand, and KAWAI CA99 is also sampled by SK-EX, SK-5, EX. Roland Roland LX series sound generators are realized through modeling technology.

And there is a very important parameter: the number of piano voice polyphony. Roland Roland LX series piano polyphony can reach unlimited. Both KAWAI and Yamaha have 256 voices polyphony.

Teacher XX explained that the number of polyphony is one of the important parameters to measure the sound quality of an electric piano. Generally speaking, the higher the number of polyphony of the electric piano, the higher the degree of restoration of the sound of the grand piano, and the richer the various sound effects, so Often the more expensive the price, the infinite number of Roland’s polyphony, which is still very advantageous.

speaker：

YAMAHA CLP 775/785 has 2 coaxial speakers, KAWAI CA99 has 3 speakers

Roland Roland LX705 has 4 speakers, LX706 has 6 speakers, LX708 has 8 speakers

After constant comparison, I finally chose to buy Roland’s LX706. In addition to the above parameters, there is another reason that Roland Roland only makes electric instruments, so Roland Roland is more professional for electric pianos.