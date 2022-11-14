BRUSSELS – The Twenty-seven have announced a second round of sanctions against the Iranian regime, accused of having responded by force to the demonstrations against the wearing of the veil, organized by thousands of women in the country. 29 managers and three entities affected by the measures, including the Minister of the Interior. On the occasion, the High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell denounced the growing discrimination against women “worldwide”.

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, who is also head of Iranian law enforcement (LEF), was accused by the 27 of having committed “serious human rights violations” during the crackdown on recent protests. In October, the European Union froze the assets and banned the visas of the heads of the moral police, the Revolutionary Guards and the Iranian Minister of Information Technology. Teheran heralded a “proportionate and firm” response. Josep Borrell replied yesterday: “We are ready for this eventuality, but it will be a mistake”.

At the same time, European foreign ministers, meeting in Brussels, also sanctioned Iran for military aid granted to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Two entities were hit, Qods Aviation Industries, which produces the drones supplied to Russia, as well as the Revolutionary Guards Air Force. In this context, some European countries, such as Sweden, would like to expand sanctions against Iran. It is not easy because Brussels wants to continue to play the role of mediator between Tehran and Washington on the Iranian nuclear side. The High Representative said he had “no evidence” of sending Iranian ballistic missiles to Moscow.