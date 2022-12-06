The European Union spent $410,000 on a metaverse party, but only 6 people came. Netizen: Are you sure it’s not a joke?

Embarrassed, he spent nearly three million yuan on a metaverse party.

As a result, only 6 people came.

This is the real experience of a reporter brother who participated in the metaverse concert held by the European Union at a cost of 410,000 US dollars.

I thought this conference wanted to attract young people aged 18-35, but I didn’t expect how to say the final feeling, probably this is it:

Derek and Pilar chatted a little. Nick and I exchanged ideas. Then we all went home.

As soon as this experience was shared on the Internet, it immediately aroused heated discussions: it sounded like a joke.

Some netizens said, how did you spend so much money? This isn’t the metaverse at all, it’s an unreal page game.

A million dollar party with only 6 people

This event is actually a “beach party”, as you can see in the 30-second preview released in October this year, there are tropical rainforests, sea islands…

There are also a variety of entertainment activities, accompanied by dynamic background music ~ it should look very lively.

But at that time, it didn’t stir up too many splashes. Even the insiders were not deeply impressed by this trailer, and even sneered:

Frustrating and embarrassing.

Digital garbage.

The campaign was originally intended to attract young audiences aged 18-35 who are often active on social networks and encourage them to participate in a wider range of activities.

The theme of the event is to initiate and publicize the EU’s “Global Gateway” strategy (Global Gateway).

According to the official introduction, they have specially created a metaverse, and people can explore the meaning of Global Gateway through a series of “heroic” stories in a virtual environment.

After landing, everyone will become similar to a colored paper clip. In addition to dancing and social entertainment on the beach, a series of themed activities have also been set up, such as digital connection, education, healthcare and climate change.

And this set of production and operating costs reached 387,000 euros.

Such a huge sum of money was spent, and as a result, in the feelings of this little brother, the experience was quite poor. He found it much easier to strike up a conversation by dancing and waving.

And the so-called concert is actually a song played in a loop. One participant thought he had gotten the date wrong.

Netizen: How is this different from Second Life?

Some netizens thought that this could not be produced by Meta, after all, Meta’s strength was there before. (bushi)

As a result, the little brother quickly refuted the rumors, and they subcontracted to Journee, a company that builds a digital space.

Looking at the official website, it is indeed the same style.

Someone else sent a soul torture: How is this different from Second Life?

Second Life games looked better than this 15 years ago.