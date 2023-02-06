The picture is a still of the special program “Happy Reunion and Lantern Festival”.Photo provided by the organizer

Kunming, February 5th (Reporter Hu Yuanhang) Where the lights are bright, the moon and the moon are in full circle. On the 5th, on the night of the first full moon in the Lunar New Year, the Information Office of the People’s Government of Yunnan Province and the Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Yunnan Province jointly launched the special program “Happy Reunion and Lantern Festival Joyful Party” to build bridges of culture for compatriots at home and abroad and Friends send Lantern Festival blessings.

This special program is the finale of the China-India-Cambodia-Mongolia Spring Festival Gala and the Spring Festival cultural exchange series of activities in 2023. It uses the innovative method of “de-stage” to ingeniously connect China and India. The representative song and dance works of the four countries of India, Cambodia and Mongolia show the beautiful picture of “the beginning of spring, the Lantern Festival and the joyous connection, and the revival of all things and the arrival of spring”.

Among them, the opening program “Tenglong Lion Dance and Lantern Festival” incorporates traditional art forms such as dragon dance and lion dance performances, igniting a joyous and festive atmosphere; The dance showcases the beauty of multiculturalism; the original live-action dance “Love in the Plateau Lake” brings a beautiful pas de deux in the lake, interpreting the lingering love between mountains and water; The middle hook connects the century-old development history of Yunnan Railway from meter gauge to high-speed rail, and expresses the dream of border people to “connect the river to the sea”; a song “seeing the sea on the high-speed rail” taken from the China-Laos Railway opens with singing and dancing all the way The beautiful picture of “dreams shining into reality” sings new opportunities for Yunnan’s development and a new chapter in China‘s opening up to the outside world…

Tao Chun, the chief director of the program and a national first-level choreographer, was accepting the

The reporter said in an exclusive interview that Yunnan is the intersection of the “three circles” of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, the Greater Mekong Sub-region, and the Pan-Pearl River Delta Economic Circle, and it is also an important gateway for China to open to South and Southeast Asia. It is believed that with the continuous advancement of the “Belt and Road” construction, the exchanges and exchanges between Yunnan and neighboring countries will enter a new era. I also hope that through this special program, we can share the beauty of Yunnan and China with people at home and abroad, and share the hope of spring and the beauty of harmony.

“The Lantern Festival is an emotional memory passed down by Chinese people around the world for more than two thousand years, and it is also a cultural roaming across the world. The Lantern Festival is a dream chaser who is ready to go, and it is also the sea of ​​​​stars that is about to go.” said Tang Zhi, the program video director. After the Lantern Festival, it means that the year is over, and everyone will embark on a new journey. I hope that this special program will bring the hope of spring and the strength to move forward to compatriots and friends at home and abroad.

This special program is hosted by China News Service Yunnan Branch, and it is published on China News Network and ASEAN News Agency, Cambodia China Times, Cambodia Single Network, Cambodia Headlines, Cambodia Tamarind News Network, ccja News Network, Mongolia bolod.mn, India ” Overseas media such as Himalayan News breaking latest news Magazine, Silk Road New Observation in Russian, Silk Road Today, Kyrgyzstan New Observation, Turkmenistan New Observation, Tajikistan New Observation, Uzbekistan New Observation and M Time all platforms successively broadcasted , report.

The program resonated with netizens at home and abroad. Netizens from many countries commented, “The concept of ‘reunion’ in China makes people feel very warm.” “Chinese New Year customs are very interesting.” “Let us go to a better tomorrow together.” (End)