The fourth game of the ABA league finals Crvena zvezda Partizan | Sport

Crvena zvezda and Partizan will play the fourth match of the ABA league finals from 19:00, and this is all you need to know about that match.

Source: MN PRESS

After two matches in the “Arena” that he won partisan, the ABA League finals series moved to the “Aleksandar Nikolić” hall, where it is hosted Red Star. Tim Dusko Ivanovic is the last match won 91:78 and thus extended their season for at least one more game, and now they will want to win the championship.

In the game that was delayed due to the throwing of objects on the field, for which Red Star and two Partizan players were eventually punished, the team from Mali Kalemegdan was the better opponent from the start, but every match is a new story when it comes to finals and derbies.

The duel starts at 7:00 p.m., full stands are expected, but everyone is hoping for a calmer atmosphere than last time, since all the actors appealed for no incidents.

The match is scheduled for 19:00 in the hall “Aleksandar Nikolić”, and this time the host will be Red Star. The broadcast is available on Arena sport channels, but you will be able to follow the text transmission on MONDU.

During the entire series, we are waiting for these two defenders to play in full rhythm. Luka Vildoza finally looked like himself in the last game and with great support from the stands he managed to play a game that pushed the red and white team to victory. On the other hand, unfortunately, it seems that Aleks Avramović we won’t see him on the field until the end of the season, although he is on the bench all the time and waiting for his chance.

Great fight! Although the matches so far ended with eight, nine and 13 point differences, each match could eventually be decided “with one ball” as he noted. Nemanja Nedović. If Red Star wins, we will watch the fifth match of the final on Thursday. If Partizan wins, we will watch the celebration in “Pionir”.

WHAT DO THE COACHES SAY?

“Once again, I use the opportunity to invite our fans to cheer sportsily, to cheer on our team, not to insult anyone, and especially not to throw absolutely anything on the field, because the advantage of the home field is thunderous cheering from the stands! Cheer and support our players, but fair sport and correct, because that’s the only way we can reach the goal together. As I announced at yesterday’s press conference after the third game, on Tuesday we have an even tougher job ahead of us in game number four. That means we will have to play that match with even more energy, firmness”,said Duško Ivanovic before the match.

On the other hand, Željko Obradović was short and knew what his team needed to achieve a better result than in the first match in “Pionir. “We hope that we will be more prepared, more cool-headed. We know that we have a big opportunity ahead of us, one more game. We have to play good basketball for 40 minutes constantly,” said Obradovic.

“We have to forget this match as soon as possible, we have already turned to the next one, which will also be very difficult. We knew that a physically demanding series awaited us, we were finding the right solutions, and in the next one we have to play with even more energy. To repeat, I appeal to our fans to cheer without throwing any objects onto the field. They know how much they mean to us, and they know how much their support means to us, but only in the right way. There’s really no need to target the opponent and do that.” said Nemanja Nedović before this match.

On the other hand, Jam Madar, who played an even bigger role in Aleksa Avramović’s absence, pointed out that his team must reduce mistakes to a minimum.

“A new match is coming. We watched the video. We made a lot of mistakes in the previous match, we know we have to fix them and be better, above all more aggressive. We know what we are playing for. The atmosphere in the team is good. We push each other. We know that we are made some mistakes. But we know that we can correct all that and be ready for the next match,” concluded Madar.

