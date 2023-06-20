Home » Italy at the Volleyball Nations League 2023, De Giorgi’s squad
There are 14 Azzurri called up by Coach Ferdinando De Giorgi for the second leg of the Nations League which will take place in Rotterdam from 21 June. Almost all the big names are back, above all Giannelli. With the captain also other world champions absent in Ottawa: Sbertoli, Michieletto, Lavia, Russo, Anzani and Galassi. Confirmed the opposite Romanò and Gironi. There is Scanferla in place of Balaso in the free role, Caneschi and Magalini the other novelties

