Inspection in the Guatapurí river revealed dumping of solid waste

As part of the follow-up to compliance with the decision of the Administrative Court of Cesar, which urges different territorial entities to safeguard and protect the Guatapurí River, officials from the Mayor of Valledupar, Corpocesar, Emdupar, Environmental Police and others, made a visit to the right bank of said body of watera, where they once again found clusters of solid wastemainly rubble from demolitions of civil works.

In accordance with corporase The inspection was carried out to find alternatives to solve the problem of RCD, -solid waste-, for which work is done in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office and environmental observers, with continuous work groups.

In addition, the entity indicated that The first person responsible is the municipal administration since within the environmental regulations it is the one that must have adequate sites for the deposit of said elements.

For its part, the Mayor’s Office indicated that on the tour they found people throwing debris and construction debris, for which they imposed sanctions for violating article 111, number 3 of the National Police Code.

It should be remembered that the Court ruling orders the protection of the Guatapurí river basin from its source to its mouth; This was achieved after a popular action instituted by different citizens due to the deterioration of the tributary due to factors such as contamination, diversion and deforestation.

The document also states that on the right bank of the river there are artisan ovens for the charcoal factory and the invasions and neighborhoods such as Zapato en Mano, Nueve de Marzo, Pescaito and others, which alter the ecosystem throughout the water cycle.

