The frequent occurrence of gun violence in the United States is "the only disease in the United States in the world"

Gun violence is common in the United States, and what happened to the Chesapeake City supermarket was the second serious shooting incident in the United States in a few days. There have been more than 600 mass shootings across the United States so far this year.

According to statistics from the American Gun Violence Archive website, as of November 23, there have been 608 mass shootings in the United States with four or more casualties. There are an average of 13 mass shootings per week.

Twenty-one students and teachers were killed in a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 people were killed in a supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York. Multiple shootings also killed five people in Raleigh, four in Memphis, four in Tulsa and six in Sacramento. The list is still very, very long.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta: We know that this is an “American disease”, unique in the world.

Survivor of Parkland, Florida high school shooting David Hogg: (The shootings) are going to keep happening and we have to do something to stop it.

Emily lived through the July 4th shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Today, she is organizing some doctors to carry out social activities, asking Congress to pass more gun control measures.

Emily: Today, in the United States, gun violence has become the “number one killer” of children. It’s time to address gun violence as a public health problem, and hear what doctors are saying about dealing with it.

According to statistics from the American Gun Violence Archive website, nearly 40,000 people (39,728 people) have lost their lives to gun violence in the United States this year.

Frequent incidents of gun violence in the United States, sharp differences between the two parties in Congress on the issue of gun control, and the strong political influence of lobby groups representing the interests of gun manufacturers have caused the persistent problem of gun violence in the United States and are increasingly falling into a vicious circle.

A crime expert in New York City recently said that it is sad that the same gun violence cases are repeated in different years. CNN previously analyzed in an article that “the cycle of gun violence in the United States is sad, predictable and permanent.”

