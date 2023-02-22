Home World The girl who disappeared in Gornji Vakuf was found Info
The girl who disappeared in Gornji Vakuf was found Info

The girl ER (14) who went missing on Monday in the wider area of ​​Bistrica Rika in the municipality of Gornji Vakuf-Uskoplje was found last night.

Source: Gornjivakuf.com

“The search for the girl, which lasted from 3:00 p.m. yesterday, was successfully completed this evening around 10:30 p.m., where she was found alive and well in the locality of Laništa,” the Gornji Vakuf/Uskoplje Mountain Rescue Service confirmed on social media.

They thanked GSS Jablanica, GSS Prozor Rama, GSS Travnik, GSS Bugojno, GSS Novi Travnik, as well as all citizens, hunters, police, civil protection, who conducted the search.

