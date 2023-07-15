The Growing Threat of Cyanobacteria in Lake Maracaibo: A Public Health Concern

Title: Algae Outbreak in Lake Maracaibo Threatens Public Health and Ecosystem

Subtitle: Urgent action needed to address the spread of dangerous cyanobacteria in Venezuela’s largest lake

[Location] – A significant portion of Lake Maracaibo’s surface in Zulia state is currently covered by algae-shaped cyanobacteria known as Microcystis or “verdin” due to its green color. This alarming development has prompted calls from environmental experts and local authorities for immediate intervention to tackle this concerning issue, which they deem a major public health concern.

According to José Ángel Pérez, the president of the Municipal Institute of Environment of Maracaibo, the proliferation of verdin is primarily caused by oil spills, untreated wastewater, non-functioning pumping plants, rainfall, and a lack of breeze. These factors have created a favorable environment for the reproduction and stagnation of cyanobacteria along the eastern coast of the lake, with municipalities such as San Francisco and Maracaibo being the most affected.

Environmentalists and several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been vocal about the issue, emphasizing that this problem began last year and must be addressed urgently. The negative impact of verdin extends beyond human health concerns, as it also affects the delicate ecosystem of Lake Maracaibo, impacting animal and plant organisms residing in the area.

The Mycrocystis cyanobacteria is known to produce a toxic substance called microcystin, which poses significant health risks to humans, including liver, digestive, respiratory, dermatological, and neurological diseases. Pérez expressed his concern, stating that the communities residing near the lake are suffering, including fishermen who are unable to carry out their livelihoods due to the algae outbreak.

Furthermore, the economic consequences of this crisis have not gone unnoticed, given that Lake Maracaibo is the second largest freshwater reservoir in Latin America. Pérez emphasized the need to rescue and preserve this vital resource, urging authorities to collaborate on effective measures. He called for a concerted effort involving government stakeholders, including oil company PDVSA and regional and municipal authorities.

Pérez also revealed that the Marabina mayor’s office has taken steps to clean ravines that directly lead to the lake, and the local mayor has proposed installing receiving meshes at the mouths of streams to prevent further contamination. However, the urgent need for action at a larger scale remains critical.

The proliferation of Mycrocystis is primarily attributed to excess nitrogen and phosphorus, stemming from various sources such as wastewater, agrochemicals, oil spills, and sewage. The bacterium thrives in warm and humid environments, blocking oxygen and light necessary for a healthy ecosystem. The governor of Zulia state, Manuel Rosales, has highlighted the importance of a treatment plant to address the pollution issue, emphasizing its potential to reduce contamination levels by 55%.

Authorities and the general public are urged to prioritize the revitalization of Lake Maracaibo to safeguard both human health and the environment. Failure to take prompt action could result in a worsening situation and further expansion of the cyanobacterial outbreak. With concerted efforts from all levels of government and increased awareness, the hope is to restore the once pristine lake to its former glory.

