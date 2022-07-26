Source title: Can you take a high temperature vacation when the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius? How is the high temperature allowance issued?

In the past few days, high temperature weather has generally ushered in all parts of the country, and the temperature in some parts of Jiangxi has even exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. Entering the "barbecue" mode, what benefits can workers who work in a high temperature environment enjoy? When can I take a vacation? What conditions do workers need to meet to receive high temperature allowances? The reporter learned from the Jiangxi Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security that the province's summer high temperature allowance standard is: 300 yuan per person per month for outdoor workers and 200 yuan per person per month for indoor operators, and the payment time is 4 months (June and July). , August, September). Regarding high temperature vacations, the Labor Law and the Labor Contract Law do not clearly stipulate whether to take high temperature vacations. According to the "Administrative Measures for Heatstroke Prevention and Cooling Measures", when the daily maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius, outdoor open-air operations should be stopped on that day; when the daily maximum temperature reaches 37 degrees Celsius and below 40 degrees Celsius, the employer shall arrange for workers to work in outdoor open air throughout the day. 6 hours, the continuous operation time shall not exceed the national regulations, and outdoor open-air operations shall not be arranged within 3 hours of the highest temperature period; when the daily maximum temperature reaches above 35 degrees Celsius and below 37 degrees Celsius, the employer shall take shifts and other means to shorten the labor force. Continuous working hours, and workers who work outdoors in the open air shall not be arranged to work overtime. The employer shall not deduct or reduce the wages of laborers if they stop working and shorten working hours due to high temperature weather. In the face of the current extreme high temperature weather, in order to protect the health of workers working outdoors, Jiangxi Province encourages employers to implement the paid annual leave system. At the same time, if the employer arranges laborers to engage in outdoor work in high temperature weather above 35 degrees Celsius, and cannot take effective measures to reduce the temperature of the workplace to below 33 degrees Celsius, it shall pay high temperature allowances to laborers.

