The San Sebastian pop group OR (ex La Buena Vida) is back with “Si un día fui”, the first preview of his new album.

“La vida bella” is the third preview of the new work by the Azpeitian singer-songwriter dene.

PREMIERE // The band from Gasteiz Bayou La Batre presents us with the devastating “Neandertala”, a preview of his debut EP “Argilun”, which will be released in April. It will be available on 12″ vinyl and digipack thanks to the co-publishing of Cosmic Tentacles, In my heart empire, Kill Vinyl Records, Quebranta Records, Hombre Montaña and Violence In The Veins. >> Continue Reading

Bands like The Furies, Blackskull, Mr. No y Hey, Mertxe!among others, participate in a tribute compilation to Hank Von Hell, mixed by M.Ether at Pookah Sound Studio (Bilbao).

“Amaiera (what awaits you)” is the new single from Maren. On this occasion he calls for action against one of the problems of our current society: climate change.

PREMIERE // The Bilbao quartet Yo, Gerard. shows us the second single from his new EP that will be released soon. “I have nothing to say”, recorded between April and September 2022 at Estudios Groove in Portugalete, tries to address the creative tension (a very particular war) to which artists of all kinds are forced. >> Continue reading

“My favorite phrase” is the new single by the Navarrese musician Javi Robles, recorded at Estudios Aberin under the direction of Iñaki Llarena and Leire Aranguren, who also provides the choirs in the song. Adrisdead has once again been in charge of making the video clip.

The book “Controlled Demolitions” (publishing house Pepitas de Calabaza), prologued by Bernardo Atxaga and organized by Iñigo Astiz, brings together the lyrics in Basque and Spanish of Anari, translated by herself.

“I don’t belong to anyone” is the first single and video clip by the musician from Gernikarra AIMAR.

The band Mocker’s de Durango publishes his fourth studio work “make it clear”. It features 3 full-length songs spread over an expansive 22-minute journey. Like its predecessor, it has been recorded and mixed by Curro Ureba at Trafalgar Estudios (El Palmar, Andalucia) and mastered by Wim Bult (Motorpsycho…) at Inline Mastering (Holland).

PREMIERE // We present you “Oroigarri bat”, the second preview of “Doing it out of fear”the new EP of Arima which will be released on March 18. >> Continue reading

Accompanied by his loop pedal and with the collaboration of Sergio Mayoral on trumpet, Unu presents the live video of “Be music my friend”.

The duo Mutiko & Denso publishes the video clip of “Game Boy”, included in his new mixtape “Game Over”.

Orbel publishes a new piece from the Live Session recorded at Atabal (Biarritz) on November 2022. “Okerra” is included on the album “Wet Earth”, published by Usopop Diskak & Medication Time Records. It has been filmed and edited by Arthur Gouté.

“Everything happens” is the first preview of “Hyperspace I”the first LP of the group from Pamplona Doña. . . . It was recorded and mixed by Jon Aguirrezabalaga and Xabier Eguia between June and September 2021 at El Tigre Studios (Bilbao), mastered by Mario G. Alberni at Kadifornia Mastering (El Puerto de Santa Maria, Cadiz) and produced by Jon Aguirrezabalaga and Doña.

Cherubim He has just released his new single, “Gora Bizitza (eta esploraziorako beste zenbait aurrebaldintza)”, with a video clip 100% created through Artificial Intelligence. The first advance song of his new work comes with this special surprise.

The Elephant Captain He published his new album in February and now presents the video clip of one of his songs, “With You There Is No Peace”, recorded by Ander Cabello (Shinova).

PREMIERE // Javier Muguruza presents us with the video clip of the song that gives its name to his new album for children, “Txitxarroa eta atuna”. >> Continue reading

The young Gipuzkoan band Mirua publishes a cover of “Goizean Oskorri” by Tatxers, his first release since the release of his first self-titled EP in November 2022.

The musician from San Sebastian luke jesusknown for having been the leader of Joe La Reina, presents the video clip for “Quiero más”, recorded by Amura Films and with the participation of Martín Sánchez.

Official videoclip of “Zure Bihotzetik Onena”, the new song by Mode of operation.

What is that y Moonshine Wagon se unen en “Orainari” the song of 2023 for the Youth Summit.

The Biscayan quartet InterLunae publishes his first album “Cyclops”recorded at Tío Pete studios by José Lastra and mixed at Beard studios.

The Heavy Metal band from Biscay Blackhearth presents the lyric video for the song “This World”, taken from his second album “The Wrath Of God”.

The punk rock band chaotic publishes the video clip of his song “Preso 2023”, which was published 20 years ago and now surprises us again with this 2.0 version of one of the most significant songs by Aguarain.

“Raise Las Manos” is the second preview of the next album by the band from La Rioja The Zigalas. The video clip was made by Carlos Sáez (Carlitos Ko) and was shot in the town of Elciego in Álava. The recording of the album is being carried out at Alea Studios in Logroño under the production of Alfonso Herce.

The Bilbao band All This Chaos publishes the video clip for “Breaking The Sorrow”, included in his first EP “Lie To Your Mind”, recorded, produced and mastered by Pedro J. Monge’s Chromaticity Studios.

“Tortolaraino” is the official video clip of the first single from Berriz’s new group wind rose. The video is directed by Iker Villa, where Onintza Enbeita and Ana Goitia make a “cameo”.

“St. Agueda” is the latest work by the young artist from Bilbao Suave, this time in his first collaboration with Pau Aymí, a Catalan producer based in Barcelona. In this reconstruction of the popular hymn that thousands and thousands of people sing every year in the streets of Basque towns, both present us with a new look at the figure of Ágata and the modern woman.

The Basque rapper, poet, singer-songwriter, photographer and activist Lova Lois publishes “Duelo”, a song denouncing sexist attacks and gender violence. Instrumental and production by Pablo from El Horno Producciones, and video recorded by his father and edited by Microclips.

The Bilbao group Uneven Pattern releases new single, “Mr. Greatman”.

“Every Fire” is the advance song for “Secrets”the debut album by the galdakaotarras Hellydays.

The Killer Swing reinterprets the song “Perlas” together with Pucho de Vetusta Morla.

“Looooong Lashes” is the latest advance of “The Way I Want”the imminent new album from La Rioja Hatred.

The Gasteiz metalcore band Cavan publishes the video clip of one of the songs from his first work.

The producer from Tolosa Alai He is posting several covers of songs that he likes. The last one is this “Thank you” by Dido.

The San Sebastian rapper Aigory publishes new single, “Juego de azar”, with mix and production by Viassé.

the riojan group Oslo UFOs publishes a new single, “Lynch tango”, with a video clip directed by Marta Las Heras:

The navarro /Göo! publishes one of the remixes that will soon be released in an EP of reinterpretations of songs from “Emadan”the last album of Eneritz Furyak.

Ilunabarthe new project by Igor Lezertua, presents “The Longest Nights”, a preview of his first album.

The Baracaldés quartet I slap publishes its first album “Esto no es Manjatan”, with collaborations by artists such as Beni Glamour, Replikantes and Kruela,

