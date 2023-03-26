The latest threat. Vladimir Putin feels the weight of the conflict, which devours Russia’s military resources without producing results on the ground: a winter of bloody attacks has not changed the front line. And so he moves the only pawn that still bears witness to his strength on the chessboard, deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus. An extreme move, which brings the balance of terror back to 1990, when with the collapse of the USSR the atomic arsenal was completely repatriated within the borders of Moscow.