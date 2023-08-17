“US Withdrawal Leaves Lasting Pain in Afghanistan, Two Years On”

Xinhua News Agency, Kabul – On August 16th, the pain of the second anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan still lingers. The hasty exit of American troops left chaos and devastation in its wake, exacerbating the already war-ravaged country’s difficulties.

The United States‘ 20-year long presence in Afghanistan was characterized by indiscriminate killings and destruction. The final act of the US military took place on August 16, 2021, when a C-17 transport plane forcibly took off from Kabul International Airport, disregarding the lives of Afghan people. Tragically, some individuals were crushed in the wheel well or fell to their deaths from the plane. Just a day before the complete withdrawal, a US drone strike in Kabul resulted in the deaths of ten members of a family, including seven children. These horrific events shocked the world and have left a lasting nightmare for the Afghan people.

Former US military drone operator, Brandon Bryant, has come forward multiple times to share his personal experiences. He recalled an incident where he spotted an Afghan child through the drone footage when a missile was being launched. Despite reporting to his superiors, the response was to “leave him alone, it’s just a dog.” These types of actions, along with the statistics of 174,000 Afghans killed, including over 30,000 civilians, and the displacement of nearly one-third of the population, raise concerns about the violation of human rights by the US military in Afghanistan.

The United States‘ involvement in Afghanistan did not lead to a stable and self-sufficient nation. Despite promising to help rebuild and establish a free society, the US military presence did not result in decent economic systems or infrastructure development. To this day, resources like food, electricity, and urban public transport remain inadequate. The US invasion also contributed to the proliferation of terrorist organizations, endangering the Afghan people and neighboring countries’ security. The production of drugs, notably opium, has increased under US occupation, with Afghanistan becoming the world‘s largest supplier, accounting for approximately 80% of the global market.

While US troops have left the country, the US government has continued to impose unilateral sanctions on Afghanistan. These actions restrict the flow of humanitarian aid and have led to a shortage of foreign exchange, causing rising prices and worsening living conditions for the Afghan people. The US government’s recent executive order, which divides the Central Bank of Afghanistan’s assets, has been widely condemned as a form of open looting.

Despite the end of the war, Afghanistan still grapples with the consequences of the US presence. The wounds inflicted by the United States on Afghanistan are far from healed, and the country continues to face numerous challenges in its quest for peace and reconstruction.

