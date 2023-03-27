Home World The Louvre museum in Paris was closed on Monday due to a staff strike against pension reform
The Louvre museum, the most important museum in Paris and the most visited in the world, was closed on Monday due to a staff strike against the disputed pension reform wanted by French President Emmanuel Macron and approved without a parliamentary vote (but there is still a last passage for its final approval). In recent weeks there have been many demonstrations throughout the country against the reform and for a few days strikes have intensified, including that of the garbage collectors.

The main and most contested measure of the reform involves raising the retirement age in the country from 62 to 64 years. Despite the protests, last Wednesday Macron said he wanted to conclude the process of approving the law by the end of the year.

