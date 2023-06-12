The mediator of the conflict in Sudan said it was ready to restart ceasefire negotiations and urged both sides to cease fire immediately – yqqlm

The mediator of the conflict in Sudan said it was ready to restart ceasefire negotiations and urged both sides to cease fire immediately

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-12 14:57

On June 11, local time on the CCTV news client, Saudi Arabia and the United States, which mediate the conflict in Sudan, issued a joint statement stating that during the effective period of the 24-hour temporary ceasefire agreement that began on June 10, armed conflicts in various parts of Sudan have decreased significantly, and some humanitarian relief operations This was done, demonstrating the effective command and control of the SAF and RSF, which helped rebuild trust between the two sides. However, the mediator condemned the outbreak of armed conflict immediately after the end of the 24-hour temporary ceasefire agreement, saying that there is no military solution to the armed conflict in Sudan and urged both parties to cease fire immediately.

The statement also stated that the mediators are ready to resume ceasefire negotiations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but only if the parties to the conflict in Sudan make it clear that they fulfill their obligations to protect civilians as stipulated in the previously signed “Jeddah Statement”.

Clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in the capital Khartoum and other places on April 15. On May 11, the two sides signed the Jeddah Statement in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, promising to protect civilians and provide guarantees for humanitarian activities in Sudan. On May 20, the two sides signed a one-week temporary ceasefire agreement in Jeddah, and then extended the agreement for 5 days. But during this period, the exchange of fire between the two sides in Khartoum and other places did not stop. The two sides repeatedly accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement. On June 9, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces reached a new 24-hour temporary ceasefire agreement, which lasted from 6 am on the 10th to 6 am on the 11th, Khartoum time. During this period, although there were still sporadic exchanges of fire across Sudan, the security situation was the calmest since the outbreak of the armed conflict. Shelling and air strikes almost completely disappeared, and life order was restored. However, after the 24-hour temporary ceasefire agreement expired, fierce clashes broke out again in Khartoum and other places.