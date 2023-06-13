The most active volcano in the Philippines began to spew lava, and more than 10,000 people were evacuated-News Center-Northern Network

Summary:According to the Associated Press, on the night of the 11th local time, the most active volcano in the Philippines, Mayon Volcano, erupted lava, and tens of thousands of residents were forced to evacuate.

According to reports, more than 12,600 people have been forced to evacuate the area within a 6km radius of the crater since the increase in volcanic activity last week.

However, thousands of residents still remain in the “permanent danger zone” below Mayon Volcano. This area has long been off-limits, but many people still live here because they have nowhere else to go.

Teresito Bacolcor, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, warned that Mayon Volcano has been erupting lava since the evening of the 11th. Once the eruption becomes violent, the surrounding high-risk area may expand. Should this occur, residents in the danger zone should be prepared to evacuate to emergency shelters.

Bacolkol pointed out that there are currently only “overflow eruptions” on the volcano, and the agency will closely monitor the volcano’s conditions every day.

On the evening of the 11th, in the coastal area of ​​Legazpi (Legazpi), the capital of Albay Province (Albay) in the northeast of the Philippines, about 14 kilometers away from Mayon Volcano, people took pictures of the volcanic eruption.

Alberta Province has entered a state of emergency on the 9th of this month, and when a major volcanic eruption occurs, disaster relief funds can be distributed more quickly.

Previously, the eruption alert level of Mayon Volcano had been raised to level 3, which means that the volcano is in a state of high instability and a dangerous eruption may occur within weeks or days.

According to reports, there are 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines. Mayon Volcano is 2,463 meters high, spans 8 towns, and has the most perfect cone in the world. It has erupted at least 51 times in the past 400 years, the most serious in 1814, killing an estimated 2,200 people. The most recent violent eruption in 2018 caused tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes.

Original title: The most active volcano in the Philippines began to spew lava, and more than 10,000 people evacuated