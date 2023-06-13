China’s power battery industry continues its rapid growth and has obvious advantages in the global index – Xinhua English.news.cn

News from CNR.com, Beijing, June 12 (Reporter Huang Angjin) Power batteries are the core components of new energy vehicles and the main engine for the electrification transformation of the automotive industry. In recent years, my country has attached great importance to the development of the new energy automobile industry, and the development of the power battery industry has achieved positive results.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in 2022, the installed capacity of power batteries in my country will reach 294.6 GWh, a year-on-year increase of 90.7%. From January to April this year, China‘s power battery industry continued its rapid growth, with a cumulative installed capacity of 91 GWh, a year-on-year increase of 41%.

2023 power battery industry development index released:

China has a clear advantage in development in the global index

Recently, at the 2023 World Power Battery Conference, the Equipment Industry Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released the “2023 Power Battery Industry Development (Yibin) Index” (hereinafter referred to as the “Index”).

“In the global development index, we believe that China has obvious advantages.” Qu Guochun, director of the Equipment Industry Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, pointed out that in terms of comprehensive evaluation of various dimensions, in the global index, Asian countries have obvious advantages. China has obvious advantages in industrial scale and innovation. Capability, completeness of the industrial chain and sustainable development are all ranked high, and the overall index has a clear lead.

According to reports, the “Index” includes three categories: Global Index, China Index, and Enterprise Index, and each index has more than 30 evaluation indicators. The “Index” released this year has added the analysis of the entire upstream and downstream industrial chain of power batteries such as battery mineral resources, battery materials, and battery recycling, which fully reflects the current status of the power battery industry at home and abroad, and has established a wind vane for industrial development.

In the China Development Index indicator system, Jiangsu, Fujian, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hubei rank in the top five. Jiangsu is leading in the field of battery materials and battery manufacturing; Fujian is outstanding in production capacity and technological innovation capabilities; Guangdong has advantages in upstream materials and back-end battery recycling; Sichuan has great potential in battery production capacity and green manufacturing; The recycling segment did a great job.

(On June 8, 2023, Sichuan Yibin International Convention and Exhibition Center, 2023 World Power Battery Conference, battery materials. The picture is from CFP)

The new energy automobile industry is developing rapidly,

Stimulate strong demand in the power battery market

At present, the global sales and penetration rate of new energy vehicles have entered a stage of rapid growth. In 2022, global sales of new energy vehicles will reach 10.84 million, a year-on-year increase of 69.4%, with a penetration rate of 13.8%; China‘s new energy vehicle penetration rate will reach 25.6%, accounting for 63% of global new energy vehicle sales.

In 2022, China‘s new energy vehicle sales will reach 6.887 million, a year-on-year increase of 93.4%, ranking first in the world for eight consecutive years. China has become the world‘s largest new energy vehicle market.

“Currently, China‘s new energy vehicles have entered a new stage of comprehensive market-oriented development, and are becoming a new driving force that cannot be ignored in China‘s economic growth, and have also become a vital growth pole for the global economy.” Wan Gang, chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, said.

Yan Jinghui, an expert from the Expert Committee of the China Automobile Dealers Association, said in an interview with a reporter from CNR.com that in recent years, the domestic new energy vehicle market has shown geometric growth. First of all, it has benefited from the consistent support orientation of my country’s policies. Policy support has given the market confidence. Thereby promoting the investment of manufacturers and capital and the development of the market.

“It is precisely because of the support of policies that the scale of my country’s new energy vehicle market has gradually expanded and its penetration rate has gradually increased. At present, my country’s new energy vehicle market has shifted from the initial policy support ‘single-wheel drive’ to the market and policy ‘two-wheel drive’ ‘.” Yan Jinghui pointed out that the recent executive meeting of the State Council and the Ministry of Commerce’s notice on organizing and carrying out automobile consumption promotion activities clearly proposed to promote the high-quality development of the new energy automobile industry and further release the consumption potential of new energy automobiles. A good development trend is sustainable and worth looking forward to.”

The Secretary-General of the National Passenger Car Market Information Association stated that the new energy vehicle market will gradually increase in 2023. With the launch of a large number of competitive new products, price promotions will continue to increase, and consumers’ enthusiasm for buying will gradually release. According to the prediction of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the sales volume of new energy vehicles in my country is expected to reach 9 million in 2023.

The vigorous development of new energy vehicles drives the rapid growth of the power battery industry.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in 2022, the installed capacity of power batteries in my country will reach 294.6 GWh, a year-on-year increase of 90.7%, accounting for 56.9% of the total global sales.

During the conference, the “High-quality Development Report of China‘s Power Battery Industry” released by the China Automotive Power Battery Industry Innovation Alliance pointed out that driven by new energy vehicles, the demand for power battery terminal markets is strong, and China‘s power battery industry has formed a global competitive advantage .

“One of the three core components of new energy vehicles is the power battery, and the battery life is an important symbol of the quality of new energy vehicles. At the same time, it is also necessary to pay attention to the power storage and release of the power battery under various weather conditions. In the future, power The development, improvement and innovation space of the battery is worth looking forward to.” Yan Jinghui told reporters.

(The picture is from CFP)

Why does China‘s power battery industry continue to grow?

What other breakthrough directions?

The executive meeting of the State Council (hereinafter referred to as the “meeting”) held on June 2 studied policies and measures to promote the high-quality development of the new energy vehicle industry. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to consolidate and expand the development advantages of new energy vehicles, further optimize the industrial layout, strengthen key core technology research in key areas such as power battery systems, new chassis architectures, and intelligent driving systems, coordinate the development and utilization of domestic and international resources, and improve the recycling and utilization of power batteries system, build an industrial ecology integrating the development of “vehicle energy, road cloud”, and improve the independent controllability and green development level of the entire industrial chain.

At present, the technical level of my country’s power battery industry has been effectively improved, and a development route based on ternary batteries and lithium iron phosphate batteries has been formed.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, by 2022, the specific energy of ternary batteries and lithium iron phosphate batteries in my country will reach 300 watt-hours and 200 watt-hours per kilogram respectively, and new grouping technologies and sodium-ion batteries will be industrialized. A complete industrial chain has been built. Global shipments of key materials such as positive and negative electrodes, electrolytes, and diaphragms exceed 70%. Smart factories and zero-carbon factories have become benchmarks for advanced manufacturing. A total of more than 10,165 power battery recycling service outlets have been established. Recycling nearby is realized, and the industrial ecology is becoming more and more perfect.

The “White Paper on the Development of Lithium Battery Manufacturing Equipment” (hereinafter referred to as the “White Paper”) issued by the Equipment Industry Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology pointed out that in recent years, benefiting from the rapid growth of the new energy vehicle market, the scale of my country’s lithium battery manufacturing equipment industry has continued to expand , increased from 17.5 billion yuan in 2017 to 85.9 billion yuan in 2022, accounting for about 50% of the global market share, with an average annual compound growth rate of 37.5%, slightly higher than the global growth rate.

The “White Paper” stated that there are four major trends in the future development of lithium battery manufacturing equipment: the transformation from single-process processing to multi-process integrated processing, the transformation from single-machine delivery to the delivery of production line integration solutions, the continuous improvement of digital and intelligent equipment, and the rapid development of battery technology Drive the iterative upgrade of manufacturing equipment.

In this regard, the “White Paper” suggests that we should strengthen the coordinated research of the industrial chain and break through a number of key core technologies; enhance the integrated innovation capabilities of enterprises, and cultivate a number of system solution suppliers for the lithium battery industry; improve the standard system construction and create a number of standard tests Verification platform; promote the integration and innovation of the new generation of information technology and equipment, and accelerate the digital and intelligent development of equipment.