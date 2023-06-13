The youth comedy movie “Confession!”Before Graduation “Happy Premiere Ultimate Trailer Poster Double Exposure-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Youth comedy movie “Confession!”Before Graduation “Happy Premiere Ultimate Trailer Poster Double Exposure

On June 12, the youth comedy movie “Confession!” Before Graduation” premiered in Beijing. The young director Song Xiaowen joined hands with the “Crazy Confessions Group” Zeng Kelang, Lu Mianda, Zhang Jiayuan, He Yuhe, and Chen Jiacan to make an appearance, communicate closely with the audience, sincerely share their creative experience, and opened a hilarious and hilarious post-screening. At the event site, the main creative team randomly selected “blind hair ring bags” for an impromptu confession challenge, which can be described as golden sentences again and again. The film also won the screenwriters of the films “Manjianghong” and “Sniper”, and Professor Chen Yu from the School of Art of Peking University praised and supported: “The film “Confession! Before Graduation” broke through the stylized expression of the film. It is very bold and unconventional. It has its own unique temperament.” Director Han Keyi praised: “The film has planted a very good seed to revitalize the Chinese film market and make it flourish.” When director Song Xiaowen mentioned the confession, tears were on the spot, and he thanked his parents deeply. Support and companionship along the way. At the same time, the ultimate trailer and poster of the movie were exposed today, youth and fearlessness are not defined, and a passionate and high-energy graduation season confession carnival is about to kick off. The film is written and directed by the young director Song Xiaowen, with Zeng Kelang and Chai Ye as the leading actors, Sha Yiting, Guo Xiaodong, Guan Yaomiao as special stars, Han Yucheng, Lu Mianda, Zhang Jiayuan, Wang Xuedong, He Yuhe, Zhao Junkai, Chen Jiacan and others. Recently, “Confession!” Before Graduation” has been successfully shortlisted for the 20th Film Channel Media Focus Unit held in Shanghai. The film will be released nationwide on June 16, and pre-sales are now fully open. “Crazy Confession Group” opens a happy post-screening mode, director Song Xiaowen expresses his parents emotionally The youth comedy movie “Confession!” Before Graduation tells the crazy adventure story of Wang Xinyuan, an ordinary senior boy who strays into the prom for three days and two nights to confess his love to the girl he has a crush on. At the premiere, the creators of “Crazy Confessions” sincerely shared their creative experience, revealed more behind-the-scenes details, and interacted warmly with the audience. Talking about the original intention of creation, director Song Xiaowen shared: “This is my attempt to shoot a genre film. When I was growing up, I suffered a lot of anxiety about identity and peer pressure, so I created this absurd comedy style. I want to film this energetic and courageous youth and share it with the audience.” Many audience members were also moved by Wang Xinyuan’s super-burning graduation speech at the end of the film. Director Song Xiaowen said: “I want to pass the film Convey the courage to love, confess if you like, at least we all have the courage to express love. In addition, youth or life should be colorful, each of us can boldly live out ourselves and bloom our youth, Bloom your own life.” It is reported that “Confession!” “Before Graduation” is also the first theatrical movie in which the young actor Zeng Kelang starred as the male lead. When talking about the super-burning graduation speech at the end of the film, Zeng Kelang said: “In the film, I play the role of a top helper, but in fact every member of the crew is my top helper. Everyone sincerely helps It has taught me a lot, especially Director Song Xiaowen is my most important top helper. During college, I was often shy and afraid to speak on stage. I also thank this role for helping me realize my dream and giving me the opportunity to speak at the graduation ceremony. If I have the opportunity to return to the university campus , I will definitely express myself bravely. I hope that after watching the movie, everyone will have a different feeling about “tear off the label and be the most authentic self.” See also South Korean idol celebrates its birthday, Chinese fans raise funds to customize "exclusive airplane" to support | Park Jimin | support | New York Times_Sina News At the event site, a “Blind Bag Impromptu Confession Challenge” was specially set up. The main creators were invited to make fancy confessions based on keywords such as “confession, first love, secret love, crush, dance, sweetheart”. Director Song Xiaowen confessed to his parents emotionally, thanking his parents for their help along the way. The parents also firmly responded that “they will always be the strongest backing for their daughters”. Actors Lu Mianda, Zhang Jiayuan, He Yuhe, and Chen Jiacan also shared their understanding of the roles they played, and made a wave of fancy confessions. The scene was warm and joyful. The ultimate teaser poster releases the new youth proposition “tear off the label and be yourself” The ultimate movie poster and trailer were released at the same time today, which highly condensed the creative theme of the movie “tear off the label and be yourself”. In the final poster, the hero Wang Xinyuan (played by Zeng Kelang) and the heroine Chang Zhiqiu (played by Chai Ye) embrace each other sweetly, and the atmosphere of love is full. Under the photo of the four-square format, the intimate and natural state of the two is a true sketch of thousands of young lovers. In the final trailer, Wang Xinyuan’s super-burning speech at the graduation ceremony formed a strong emotional resonance with the current young group. “Even if you are a salted fish like me, so what, the salted fish will one day jump into the dragon’s gate”, this is exactly what the film wants to express “break the confusion, tear off the label, and be the true self” best annotation. It is worth mentioning that the film has recently been successfully shortlisted for the 20th Film Channel Media Concern Unit. Chen Yu, the screenwriter of the films “Man Jianghong” and “Sniper”, and professor of Peking University School of Art, commented on the film: “It is not easy to finally wait for the release of this film. Xiaowen is actually a very shy person in life, but in the film Breaking through my own shyness, and turning my rich emotions into actions. I have a good grasp of the perspective of the genre, and each character has a distinct personality, which is real and pleasing in exaggeration. This film breaks through the stylized The expression is unconventional, very bold, and can explain the inner desire. At the same time, it captures the inferiority complex that everyone will have when they are young, and everyone may have a fragile heart under the arrogant appearance. Xiaowen makes each character have growth and development. I believe that sincere emotions will always reverberate.” Director Han Keyi said: “It is not easy to work in the film industry, and each film takes a long time to polish. Director Xiaowen’s film not only has an understanding of Chinese youth, but also Combining it with American campus comedy has made a very good attempt, which is not seen in other movies.” In addition, two classmates of the director Song Xiaowen also came to the scene, and they praised the film “when the film environment is not good, Xiaowen can still continue to engage in film creation, I hope Xiaowen can always walk on the road of film creation, follow his dream, and persevere.” “Confession! “Before Graduation” has both sincere youthful love and very realistic expression, which expands the creative boundaries of youthful love movies. With its unique middle school and nonsensical style, it is expected to become the most suitable youth comedy dark horse for this summer’s graduation season. The movie “Confession!” “Before Graduation” is produced by Super Small Film Company, jointly produced by Guangdong Huhushengwei Film Co., Ltd., and Zero Degree Reticle (Chengdu) Film Industry. It will be released nationwide on June 16! See also 'Jaws' becomes box office champion again in the US 47 years after its first release – Movie – cnBeta.COM

On June 12, the youth comedy movie “Confession!” Before Graduation” premiered in Beijing. The young director Song Xiaowen joined hands with the “Crazy Confessions Group” Zeng Kelang, Lu Mianda, Zhang Jiayuan, He Yuhe, and Chen Jiacan to make an appearance, communicate closely with the audience, sincerely share their creative experience, and opened a hilarious and hilarious post-screening. At the event site, the main creative team randomly selected “blind hair ring bags” for an impromptu confession challenge, which can be described as golden sentences again and again. The film also won the screenwriters of the films “Manjianghong” and “Sniper”, and Professor Chen Yu from the School of Art of Peking University praised and supported: “The film “Confession! Before Graduation” broke through the stylized expression of the film. It is very bold and unconventional. It has its own unique temperament.” Director Han Keyi praised: “The film has planted a very good seed to revitalize the Chinese film market and make it flourish.” When director Song Xiaowen mentioned the confession, tears were on the spot, and he thanked his parents deeply. Support and companionship along the way. At the same time, the ultimate trailer and poster of the movie were exposed today, youth and fearlessness are not defined, and a passionate and high-energy graduation season confession carnival is about to kick off.

The film is written and directed by the young director Song Xiaowen, with Zeng Kelang and Chai Ye as the leading actors, Sha Yiting, Guo Xiaodong, Guan Yaomiao as special stars, Han Yucheng, Lu Mianda, Zhang Jiayuan, Wang Xuedong, He Yuhe, Zhao Junkai, Chen Jiacan and others. Recently, “Confession!” Before Graduation” has been successfully shortlisted for the 20th Film Channel Media Focus Unit held in Shanghai. The film will be released nationwide on June 16, and pre-sales are now fully open.

“Crazy Confession Group” opens a happy post-screening mode, director Song Xiaowen expresses his parents emotionally

The youth comedy movie “Confession!” Before Graduation tells the crazy adventure story of Wang Xinyuan, an ordinary senior boy who strays into the prom for three days and two nights to confess his love to the girl he has a crush on. At the premiere, the creators of “Crazy Confessions” sincerely shared their creative experience, revealed more behind-the-scenes details, and interacted warmly with the audience. Talking about the original intention of creation, director Song Xiaowen shared: “This is my attempt to shoot a genre film. When I was growing up, I suffered a lot of anxiety about identity and peer pressure, so I created this absurd comedy style. I want to film this energetic and courageous youth and share it with the audience.” Many audience members were also moved by Wang Xinyuan’s super-burning graduation speech at the end of the film. Director Song Xiaowen said: “I want to pass the film Convey the courage to love, confess if you like, at least we all have the courage to express love. In addition, youth or life should be colorful, each of us can boldly live out ourselves and bloom our youth, Bloom your own life.”

It is reported that “Confession!” “Before Graduation” is also the first theatrical movie in which the young actor Zeng Kelang starred as the male lead. When talking about the super-burning graduation speech at the end of the film, Zeng Kelang said: “In the film, I play the role of a top helper, but in fact every member of the crew is my top helper. Everyone sincerely helps It has taught me a lot, especially Director Song Xiaowen is my most important top helper. During college, I was often shy and afraid to speak on stage. I also thank this role for helping me realize my dream and giving me the opportunity to speak at the graduation ceremony. If I have the opportunity to return to the university campus , I will definitely express myself bravely. I hope that after watching the movie, everyone will have a different feeling about “tear off the label and be the most authentic self.”

At the event site, a “Blind Bag Impromptu Confession Challenge” was specially set up. The main creators were invited to make fancy confessions based on keywords such as “confession, first love, secret love, crush, dance, sweetheart”. Director Song Xiaowen confessed to his parents emotionally, thanking his parents for their help along the way. The parents also firmly responded that “they will always be the strongest backing for their daughters”. Actors Lu Mianda, Zhang Jiayuan, He Yuhe, and Chen Jiacan also shared their understanding of the roles they played, and made a wave of fancy confessions. The scene was warm and joyful.

The ultimate teaser poster releases the new youth proposition “tear off the label and be yourself”

The ultimate movie poster and trailer were released at the same time today, which highly condensed the creative theme of the movie “tear off the label and be yourself”. In the final poster, the hero Wang Xinyuan (played by Zeng Kelang) and the heroine Chang Zhiqiu (played by Chai Ye) embrace each other sweetly, and the atmosphere of love is full. Under the photo of the four-square format, the intimate and natural state of the two is a true sketch of thousands of young lovers. In the final trailer, Wang Xinyuan’s super-burning speech at the graduation ceremony formed a strong emotional resonance with the current young group. “Even if you are a salted fish like me, so what, the salted fish will one day jump into the dragon’s gate”, this is exactly what the film wants to express “break the confusion, tear off the label, and be the true self” best annotation.

It is worth mentioning that the film has recently been successfully shortlisted for the 20th Film Channel Media Concern Unit. Chen Yu, the screenwriter of the films “Man Jianghong” and “Sniper”, and professor of Peking University School of Art, commented on the film: “It is not easy to finally wait for the release of this film. Xiaowen is actually a very shy person in life, but in the film Breaking through my own shyness, and turning my rich emotions into actions. I have a good grasp of the perspective of the genre, and each character has a distinct personality, which is real and pleasing in exaggeration. This film breaks through the stylized The expression is unconventional, very bold, and can explain the inner desire. At the same time, it captures the inferiority complex that everyone will have when they are young, and everyone may have a fragile heart under the arrogant appearance. Xiaowen makes each character have growth and development. I believe that sincere emotions will always reverberate.” Director Han Keyi said: “It is not easy to work in the film industry, and each film takes a long time to polish. Director Xiaowen’s film not only has an understanding of Chinese youth, but also Combining it with American campus comedy has made a very good attempt, which is not seen in other movies.” In addition, two classmates of the director Song Xiaowen also came to the scene, and they praised the film “when the film environment is not good, Xiaowen can still continue to engage in film creation, I hope Xiaowen can always walk on the road of film creation, follow his dream, and persevere.” “Confession! “Before Graduation” has both sincere youthful love and very realistic expression, which expands the creative boundaries of youthful love movies. With its unique middle school and nonsensical style, it is expected to become the most suitable youth comedy dark horse for this summer’s graduation season.

The movie “Confession!” “Before Graduation” is produced by Super Small Film Company, jointly produced by Guangdong Huhushengwei Film Co., Ltd., and Zero Degree Reticle (Chengdu) Film Industry. It will be released nationwide on June 16!