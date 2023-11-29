The Peruvian Maido, chosen the best restaurant in Latin America

Peruvian Restaurant Maido Named Best in Latin America

Peruvian cuisine continues to receive accolades, as Lima-based restaurant Maido was named the best in Latin America by the jury of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants. The Nikkei food establishment, led by chef Mitsuharu Tsumura, also known as Micha, beat out El Chato from Bogotá and Don Julio from Buenos Aires to claim the top spot.

The announcement was made at a gala at the Copacabana Palace hotel in Rio de Janeiro, where Micha graciously accepted the award and pledged to continue striving to “make people happy.”

Notably absent from the list was Central, another acclaimed Peruvian restaurant that had been named the best restaurant in the world earlier this year. Central was ineligible to compete at the regional level after entering the “best of the best” category.

In addition to being recognized as the best restaurant, Maido also boasts the best sommelier in the region, Florencia Rey. The head of Maido emphasized that despite being a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine, the restaurant is “one hundred percent Peruvian.” Plans for a major renovation and a new research center to explore the culinary possibilities of the Amazon were also revealed.

Behind Maido, other notable restaurants on the list include A Casa do Porco in São Paulo, which narrowly missed the podium, and Fauna in Mexico, which achieved the best position for its country.

The list is the result of the votes of 300 anonymous experts, including chefs, gastronomic journalists, and “traveled gourmets.” Each casts ten votes based on their experiences in the last year and a half.

Despite Maido’s success, Brazil emerged as a formidable presence in the awards, with eight restaurants making the list. The host city of Rio de Janeiro was also celebrated by the mayor for hosting the event, with plans to host the list of the 50 best restaurants of 2024.

The awards also recognized outstanding individuals in the culinary world, including Brazilian chef Janaína Torres Rueda and Argentine cook and television personality Dolli Irigoyen. Additional accolades were given to the best pastry chef, service, and up-and-coming restaurants.

The diverse and vibrant culinary scene in Latin America continues to be celebrated through events like the Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, showcasing the rich and innovative offerings of the region.

Share this: Facebook

X

