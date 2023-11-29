Regime shows photographs of visits to Monsignor Rolando Álvarez

The Nicaraguan regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo recently shared photos of Monsignor Rolando Álvarez during his time in Modelo prison. The regime claims that the photos depict the preferential treatment and medical care that Álvarez is allegedly receiving in prison. However, this release of photos has sparked controversy and outrage among those who believe that the monsignor is being unjustly imprisoned.

According to the regime, the photos show that Álvarez is receiving regular medical check-ups and visits from family members. The government also stated that the photos contradict the “slanderous campaigns” aimed at discrediting the treatment of Álvarez in prison.

The photos, which were shared with the public and the international community, depict Álvarez receiving visits from family members, as well as medical care. However, critics argue that the release of these photos is a propaganda tactic aimed at justifying Álvarez’s imprisonment.

Monsignor Rolando Álvarez has been in prison since August 19, 2022, following a police raid on the Episcopal Curia of Matagalpa. He was later transferred to Managua and then to the National Penitentiary System, where he was sentenced to 26 years in prison for treason.

Bishop Silvio Báez, another prominent figure in the Nicaraguan Catholic Church, rejected the regime’s attempts to justify Álvarez’s imprisonment with the release of photos and videos. Báez declared that Álvarez is innocent and called for his immediate and unconditional release.

The release of these photos has reignited international attention on the case of Monsignor Rolando Álvarez and raised concerns about the state of human rights in Nicaragua. The regime’s attempt to present the photos as evidence of preferential treatment has been met with skepticism and condemnation from advocates of religious freedom and human rights.