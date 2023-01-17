Pope francesco will experience first-hand the consequences of two very different wars, a predominantly ethnic war in South Sudan and a “postmodern” war, where violence has been privatized, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, during his next trip to Africa (January 31- February 5).

“If that of South Sudan resembles an ancient ethnic war, that in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is postmodern, it is a war that continues almost for internal reasons because there has been a privatization of the arms trade, there are many people who lives off this situation and when there are many groups who wage war it is difficult to find the political crux of the matter”, he explains mario twistmember of the Community…