Singer Stefan Zdravković, better known by the nickname Prince, made it to the grand final of “Eurovision Song Contest”.

As many call him, the Prince of Vranje, who is considered one of the favorites, presented himself with the song “Flower from the East” and delighted many, and thus made it to the grand final of “Eurovision Song”. The singer, whose styling is compared by users of social networks to Ukrainian Ruslana, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004, pointed out that he hoped to pass, but he cannot believe that Angellina did not make it to the finals.

“I was hoping to pass, I was afraid until the last moment. It was a shock to me. The whole show was a spectacle, I’m honored to have passed. I hope that I will eventually predict a trip to Liverpool. The audience contributed, and so did the jury, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who voted. Each of the participants had a phenomenal performance, I also saw Angelina at the rehearsals, she had one of the best performances in my opinion, I’m sure it was a shock to the general public, but the charm of this competition is that you don’t know anything until the last moment,” said the singer, who said before the performance that if he wins, he will eat a gourmet burger first.

On social networks, he was accused of drinking from a flask during the competition, and now he said – “Someone lied to you. How do you know what was inside? I drank chamomile tea“, said Prince, whom we will see in the grand final on March 4, when Serbia will choose its representative for this year’s Eurovision in Liverpool.

The first eight semi-finalists are known, and the second semi-final awaits us tonight, March 2, when we will receive the complete list of finalists. Let’s recall Prince’s semi-final performance:

