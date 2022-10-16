BEIJING – For the first time since sexual harassment allegations, Zhang Gaoli reappeared. In the front row in the stands of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for the opening of the twentieth Congress of the Communist Party of China, seated behind President Xi Jinping, the former deputy premier and former member of the Politburo met that tennis player Peng Shuai last he had denounced with a long post on social media.
See also Expo Dubai closes with 23 million visitors. Reem al Hashimi: "Message of optimism to the world"