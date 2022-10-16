Home World The return of Zhang Gaoli, the deputy premier who ended up in the storm for the allegations of sexual harassment of the tennis player Peng
The return of Zhang Gaoli, the deputy premier who ended up in the storm for the allegations of sexual harassment of the tennis player Peng

BEIJING – For the first time since sexual harassment allegations, Zhang Gaoli reappeared. In the front row in the stands of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for the opening of the twentieth Congress of the Communist Party of China, seated behind President Xi Jinping, the former deputy premier and former member of the Politburo met that tennis player Peng Shuai last he had denounced with a long post on social media.

