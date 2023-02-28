10
The surprise drone attack against the Russian military in Belarus is similar to that of a month ago against a military site in Iran (in which case US intelligence sources had attributed it to Israel). A team of saboteurs hid near the Machulishchy military airport, in the center of the country and twelve kilometers from the capital Minsk, launched six small drones loaded with explosives and within minutes struck a Russian strategic aircraft parked on the runway .
