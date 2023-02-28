Home World The Russian plane destroyed by Belarusian partisans. “8 military drones killed”
World

The Russian plane destroyed by Belarusian partisans. “8 military drones killed”

by admin
The Russian plane destroyed by Belarusian partisans. “8 military drones killed”

The surprise drone attack against the Russian military in Belarus is similar to that of a month ago against a military site in Iran (in which case US intelligence sources had attributed it to Israel). A team of saboteurs hid near the Machulishchy military airport, in the center of the country and twelve kilometers from the capital Minsk, launched six small drones loaded with explosives and within minutes struck a Russian strategic aircraft parked on the runway .

See also  "Where is Peng Shuai?". The tennis player who accused former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of rape in China has disappeared

You may also like

Daily horoscope for February 28, 2023 | Magazine...

FEDERAUTO / Massimo Artusi sides with Urso: ‘We...

VOLVO TRUCKS / Swedish manufacturer leads the electric...

Body found in the sea in Torre Annunziata...

Hard-won results from an extraordinary journey——Writing on the...

Bassano, teenager in intensive care for bacterial meningitis,...

Messi the best football player in the world...

We premiere the vindictive clip of “Orguyoça” by...

Covid precarious sit-ins in Palermo, from the Region:...

Emiliano Martinez and Kilian Mbape | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy