Seismologist Slavica Radovanović, who predicted on Monday that Romania will be hit by a strong earthquake that will be felt in Serbia, spoke again and gave a new forecast.

I think that for this area it is over for Romania and with us. All of this will take a bit longer than it would if it were bigger. Real Romania with a magnitude of 7.4 is further away from us, what happened is closer to us and this zone has no more than that strength. There was an earthquake there in December 1991 and it had the same magnitude as this one of 5.7 degrees“, says Slavica Radovanović, a seismologist who predicted today’s strong earthquake in Romania.

