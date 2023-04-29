“The semi-final is at risk”: chaos breaks out in Amici’s house!

The Amici semifinal is at serious risk of being postponed: the decision on the postponement should already arrive in the next few hours

The Amici semi-final scheduled for May 6th is seriously in danger of being postponed. The indiscretion arrives in these hours and was reported by Dagospia, according to which two students of Maria De Filippi tested positive for Covid. A piece of news that, should it be confirmed, will heavily condition the week in Amici’s house.

A serious problem, which is affecting the programming of the week. So much to even think about a possible postponement of the semifinal. The names of the two positives have not been specified, but obviously all the necessary investigations and swabs are underway in these hours. The real risk is that cases could rise.

Should further cases of Covid occur, then the postponement will become inevitable. Also because the appointment with the evening is on Saturday, but the bet is recorded between Wednesday and Thursday. This means that if the pupils do not recover within the next 24-48 hours then the postponement of the semi-final will be inevitable.

April 29, 2023 (change April 29, 2023 | 16:52)

