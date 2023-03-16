4
NEW YORK – Here’s a question that immediately puts you in a good mood: where to hide in the event of a zombie invasion? How to save yourself from the attack of the living dead? In the United States, where the probability of being faced with an armed man is equal to that of seeing a yawning man on the subway, the real dangers add those from fiction. So researchers have been studying the hypothesis of a zombie apocalypse for years.
