The statues of the Madonna stolen in Carini in recent days have been returned to the church
The statues of the Madonna stolen in Carini in recent days have been returned to the church

The statues of the Madonna stolen in Carini in recent days have been returned to the church

by blogsicilia.it

The carabinieri have returned the statues of the Madonna of Lourdes and Bernardette stolen in recent days from the Loreto church in Corso Garibaldi in Carini. The two statues were found near the church of the Assumption…

