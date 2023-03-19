by blogsicilia.it – ​​41 seconds ago

The carabinieri have returned the statues of the Madonna of Lourdes and Bernardette stolen in recent days from the Loreto church in Corso Garibaldi in Carini. The two statues were found near the church of the Assumption…

