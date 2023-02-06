the market of analog cameras is on the rise. The photographic segment has been registering an increase in sales of this equipment to a very varied public and of different age groups. In general, analog cameras are mostly used in social and corporate events, weddings, birthday parties and festivals.

This retro rescue in the image area has directly impacted Fujifilm’s business, world leader in image and information. The Instax cameras, which take instant pictures, are already a phenomenon of sales and acceptance both in the global market and in Brazil.

“In the last quarter of 2022, sales of Instax instant cameras at Fujifilm stores in Brazil grew 44% compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in demand is due to the characteristics of the equipment, which is associated with the lifestyle, unique photo, and it allows artistic expression for users, the possibility of play through the creative process with effects, in addition to a more accessible price”, explains Vinicius Graner, commercial manager of Fujifilm’s Image Division.

Instax camera models have conquered a diverse audience, but most consumers are female teenagers, aged 12 to 20, and content producers for social networks.