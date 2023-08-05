Home » The Third Criminal Charge of Trump Ignites Ferocious Partisan Battle: Chaos in American Democracy
The Third Criminal Charge of Trump Ignites Ferocious Partisan Battle: Chaos in American Democracy

Former US President Trump’s third criminal charge has intensified the already fierce battle between the Democrats and Republicans. Trump appeared in a federal court in Washington, pleading not guilty to charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, further exposing the chaos of American democracy to the world.

Maryland Congressman and Democrat Jamie Ruskin accused Trump of trying to undermine the American judicial system. He stated, “He is now in a crazy and arbitrary mode. He wants to use all means to stigmatize the American judicial system and the concept of the rule of law.”

In response, Ohio Congressman and Republican Jim Jordan, a Trump supporter, argued that the Democrats’ portrayal of justice is false. He said, “The Democrats say all are equal before the law, and that’s exactly what they’re doing, we’re not biased, we’re just enforcing the law. In effect, they are playing politics.”

The “Washington Post” weighed in on the partisan battle, calling the situation a tragedy. The newspaper expressed concern that the US judicial system has been “weaponized” by partisanship, leading to a cycle where both parties use legal means to “liquidate” their political opponents. This will further escalate political tensions and contribute to the instability of the US political order.

The international community is also closely watching Trump’s criminal charges. Germany’s “Central Deutsche Zeitung” highlighted that a conviction for Trump could result in significant social turmoil in a country already deeply divided politically. The Russian “New News” website stated that the ongoing struggle between the Democrats and Republicans has shattered the image of the US as a “rule of law” and “developed democracy” that has been upheld for centuries. The outcome of these charges will undoubtedly further fracture American society.

