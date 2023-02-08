Home World “The war in Ukraine” by E. Somaini in Mondoperaio 10/2022 – Presentation in Rome at the Sturzo Institute – mondoperaio
World

“The war in Ukraine” by E. Somaini in Mondoperaio 10/2022 – Presentation in Rome at the Sturzo Institute – mondoperaio

by admin
“The war in Ukraine” by E. Somaini in Mondoperaio 10/2022 – Presentation in Rome at the Sturzo Institute – mondoperaio

Tuesday 22 November 2022 at 17:30at the Sturzo Institute, the association Equal Freedom, the Luigi Sturzo Institute and Mondoperaio present the issue 10 of the magazine on the occasion of the publication of the text of Eugenio Somaini “The Ukrainian crisis, its origins and possible developments”.

They intervene Sergio Fabbrini, Enrico Morando, Cesare Pinelli, Lia Quartapelle, Eugenio Somaini.

Read the article

E. Somaini, The Ukrainian crisis, its origins and possible developments

See also  Thailand, Bangkok and other places tighten epidemic prevention and ban dine-in and close construction sites|Thailand|Bangkok|Pandemic_Sina News

You may also like

The Russians killed Commander Wagner | Info

Aries, dedicate yourself to deep cleaning! Today’s horoscope,...

Earthquake in Turkey: the tragedy of the Syrian...

U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images...

The 501® jeans completes 150 years – MONDO...

Udinese Market | Fades Kowalski: the Polish baby...

[Evening News]The virus attacked the Chinese Communist Army...

Funding the National Child Protection Strategy, advocacy by...

Vremenska prognoza Wednesday February 8, 2023 | Vremenska...

All about wide angle lenses.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy