Intesa SanPaolo, the Messina CEO: 'In the Champions League of European banks'. The sentence on M&A

Intesa SanPaolo, the Messina CEO: ‘In the Champions League of European banks’. The sentence on M&A

Intesa SanPaolo up on Piazza Affari: the share is confirmed as one of the best, with an increase of 2%, benefiting not only from the news relating to the launch of the second tranche of the bank’s buyback operation, but also from the statements of the CEO Charles Messina.

Interviewed by Bloomberg TV, the CEO defined Intesa SanPaolo as a bank in the “Champions league of European banks”.

The CEO of Intesa SanPaolo was more than confident about the future of the bank, declaring that Intesa will exceed “the 2022 net result significantly”.

Messina, who indicated that the institute prefers to opt for a “conservative approach”, specified however that “exceeding the objectives will also depend on interest rates”.

On possible M&A operations, mergers and acquisitions by Intesa SanPaolo, Messina underlined to Bloomberg TV that

“For the moment I can say that there is no possibility of making acquisitions in Europe”, adding that “if we want to gain clear European leadership, M&A must be cross-border”.

