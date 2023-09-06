They dig a hole in the Great Wall of China to create a shortcut: arrested – Corriere TV

Unbelievable story from China, where two workers were arrested for having made a large hole in the Great Wall, causing inestimable damage to the work. The two, a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, broke through with the aim of letting an excavator pass through: in this way they would have shortened the journey time from work to home. The workers were working at a construction site in Shanxi province, where the 32nd section of the Wall is located: a point not frequented by tourists. Also given the low height of the walls at that point, people in China wonder if perhaps the workers had not recognized it as part of the Great Wall. But now the two are accused of “irreversible damage to the integrity of the Ming Great Wall and the safety of cultural relics.” (LaPresse)

September 5, 2023 – Updated September 5, 2023 , 11:22 pm

