World

by admin
TIM launches ‘TIM Growth Platform’, a new innovation model that focuses on industrial collaboration with high-potential companies with the aim of accelerating their growth.

The program involves the scouting and selection of innovative medium-sized companies operating in the consumer or enterprise market, with which to activate industrial partnerships.

Thanks to the selected partners, TIM will be able to offer its customers the best cutting-edge solutions, while the partners will be able to benefit from TIM’s distinctive assets, namely: the nationwide sales network, customer base, network infrastructures and cloud and technology platforms.

The model also envisages the possibility of acquiring a minority stake in the share capital of partner companies upon the achievement of specific objectives.

Following a open innovation approach, the program also includes the evaluation of new proposals by startups. In this case, TIM will collaborate with the most important venture capital funds, accelerators and venture builders in Italy, in order to find together the best way to bring the most innovative products and solutions to the market and to TIM customers.

“The Italy of digital innovation is growing, in 2022 investments in startups increased by 68%. There is still a lot to be done to help the next dimensional development phase of the most promising and innovative realities. It is in this context that we want to propose our Open Innovation model and we believe that it can represent an important tool for the development of innovation” – declares Peter LabriolaChief Executive Officer of TIM.

Pietro Labriola, CEO of TIM

Starting today, interested companies can apply by submitting their proposals, through the Open Innovation section (gruppotim.it/growthplatform) of the TIM Group website, in the following sectors: Cloud Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Smart City, Data Monetization, Energy Management, ICT Solutions for Small and Medium Enterprises and Innovative Services in the Content & Entertainment area.
Following the model of the recent TIM Smart City Challenge initiative – created to identify new solutions for smart cities – further important players of the Italian innovation ecosystem (Universities and trade associations) will be involved to support the growth of the companies identified at all stages of their development path.

Furthermore, a territorial roadshow will start in the coming weeks to facilitate the meeting of TIM’s top management with the best innovative Italian companies and encourage the activation of business opportunities with the company.

