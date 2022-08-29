Home World Today, the No. 11 Typhoon Xuanlannuo track is released in real time. The August 29th Typhoon No. 11 track map is the latest-Minnan.com
Today, the No. 11 Typhoon Xuanlannuo track is released in real time. The August 29th Typhoon No. 11 track map is the latest-Minnan.com

by admin
Typhoon News-The latest news of this year’s No. 11 typhoon “Xuanlannuo”

A total of 495 issues in 2022

Central Meteorological Observatory of China Meteorological Administration at 17:26 on August 29

Time: 17:00 on the 29th

Name: “Xuan Lan Nuo”, HINNAMNOR

No.: 2211

Center position: 27.4 degrees north latitude, 142.4 degrees east longitude

Intensity level: Typhoon level

Maximum Wind: Level 13, 40 m/s (about 144 km/h)

Central air pressure: 960 hPa

Reference location: about 1460 kilometers east of Naha City, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan

Wind circle radius: Seventh-level wind circle radius: 200 kilometers northeast; 220 kilometers southeast; 180 kilometers southwest; 120 kilometers northwest

The tenth-level wind circle radius is 60 kilometers northeast; 60 kilometers southeast; 50 kilometers southwest; 50 kilometers northwest

The 12-level wind circle radius is 30 kilometers northeast; 30 kilometers southeast; 30 kilometers southwest; 30 kilometers northwest

Forecast conclusion: “Xuan Lan Nuo” will move rapidly westward at a speed of about 30 kilometers per hour, and the intensity will continue to strengthen

The latest path diagram of this year’s No. 11 typhoon Xuan Lannuo

The path probability forecast map of this year’s No. 11 typhoon “Xuanlannuo” in the next 120 hours

Typhoon No. 11Xuan Lan NuoThe latest route real-time publishing system


Responsible editor: Zeng Shaolin

