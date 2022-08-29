Typhoon News-The latest news of this year’s No. 11 typhoon “Xuanlannuo”
Central Meteorological Observatory of China Meteorological Administration at 17:26 on August 29
Time: 17:00 on the 29th
Name: “Xuan Lan Nuo”, HINNAMNOR
No.: 2211
Center position: 27.4 degrees north latitude, 142.4 degrees east longitude
Intensity level: Typhoon level
Maximum Wind: Level 13, 40 m/s (about 144 km/h)
Central air pressure: 960 hPa
Reference location: about 1460 kilometers east of Naha City, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan
Wind circle radius: Seventh-level wind circle radius: 200 kilometers northeast; 220 kilometers southeast; 180 kilometers southwest; 120 kilometers northwest
The tenth-level wind circle radius is 60 kilometers northeast; 60 kilometers southeast; 50 kilometers southwest; 50 kilometers northwest
The 12-level wind circle radius is 30 kilometers northeast; 30 kilometers southeast; 30 kilometers southwest; 30 kilometers northwest
Forecast conclusion: “Xuan Lan Nuo” will move rapidly westward at a speed of about 30 kilometers per hour, and the intensity will continue to strengthen
The latest path diagram of this year’s No. 11 typhoon Xuan Lannuo
The path probability forecast map of this year’s No. 11 typhoon “Xuanlannuo” in the next 120 hours
