Torre del Greco, building collapses: 3 people extracted alive. Meloni follows the operations

Italia

Image not available

Torre del Greco, collapsed three-storey building. Victims are feared

The building in the historic center of the Neapolitan municipality was in precarious conditions. Victims are feared

1′ of reading

A three-story building collapsed in Torre del Greco, in the province of Naples, around 11.30. According to initial information, there would be people involved in the collapse while three people were pulled alive from the rubble by firefighters, who are already on site with five teams. The three survivors were transported to hospital with injuries to various parts of the body. The Usar teams, the search and rescue specialists among the rubble, have also been activated. The collapsed building is located in Corso Umberto 61, in the heart of the Vesuvian town, and was inhabited. For this reason, the rescuers fear there may be victims. Traffic was blocked in a large perimeter around the collapse area.

“The buildings here are very old, but the one in particular had problems, it was known.” Residents of the historic center of Torre del Greco are already talking about a disaster waiting to happen. A woman who lives in vico Pizzo, a few tens of meters from the site of the collapse, claims that lesions and other signs of danger were visible on the facade of the collapsed building. Two elderly women are blocked in their homes by the rubble that has blocked several alleys in the center of the Vesuvian town.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “is following the rescue operations of the people involved in the collapse in Torre del Greco, spoke on the phone with the commander of the fire brigade and is constantly updated”, sources from Palazzo Chigi report.

breaking latest news ©View on breakinglatest.news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

