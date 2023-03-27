by albaria.org – 5 seconds ago

by Guido Amato Great success in Cagliari, on the Poetto beach, for the second regatta of the Italian Windsurfer calendar excellently organized by the Windsurfing Club Cagliari, “home” of many athletes including the blue Marta Maggetti engaged in the class…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «National Windsurfer: Torzoni wins the Gian Franco Gessa 2023 trophy in Cagliari appeared 5 seconds ago on the online newspaper albaria.org».