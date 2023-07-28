Home » Tragedy Strikes as Death Toll Reaches 27 in Philippine Ferry Capsizing Incident
Tragedy Strikes as Death Toll Reaches 27 in Philippine Ferry Capsizing Incident

by admin

MANILA, July 28 – A tragic ferry accident near Binan Aonang Town in Rizal Province, Philippines has claimed the lives of 27 people, according to the Philippine rescue department.

Rescue department director, Jose Fernandez, announced during a press conference on the 28th that search and rescue teams had recovered the remains of 27 victims, while another 43 people were successfully rescued. The search and rescue operation has now been halted.

The incident took place on July 27, when the passenger ship was en route from Binan Ao Nang Town to Talim Island, the largest lake in the country. Strong winds hit the ship shortly after it departed, causing panic among the passengers who rushed towards one side of the vessel. This sudden imbalance resulted in the ship capsizing.

Following the accident, the Philippine Coast Guard, in collaboration with the police, has launched an investigation into the responsibility for the incident. The passenger ship was only authorized to carry 42 passengers, yet it was found to have been carrying nearly 70 individuals. The captain has admitted that the ship was overloaded.

The Philippines, being an archipelagic nation, heavily relies on shipping as a primary mode of transportation. Unfortunately, shipwrecks occur due to various reasons such as overloading, lack of proper maintenance, illegal operations, and adverse weather conditions.

Authorities are working to prevent such accidents and ensure the safety of maritime transportation in the region.

