





Transcript of the regular press conference of the Ministry of National Defense in October 2022

October 27, 2022

Issued by: Deputy Director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense, and the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, Colonel Tan Kefei









On the afternoon of October 27, the Ministry of National Defense held a regular press conference. Deputy Director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense Senior Colonel Tan Kefei answered questions from reporters.Photo by Li Xiaowei

Reporter: Recently, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully held. Please introduce the relevant situation of the whole army and soldiers studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Tan Kefei:The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal. Comrade Xi Jinping’s report gave the whole party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups a strong inspiration of faith, direction guidance, and spiritual inspiration. The congress elected the new Central Committee and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, passed the resolution on the report of the 19th Central Committee, the resolution on the work report of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and the “Articles of the Communist Party of China (Amendment)” resolution. The First Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee elected a new central leadership agency, and all officers and soldiers resolutely supported and supported it.

In accordance with the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, all officers and soldiers carefully organized to listen to and watch the grand meeting, and conducted extensive study and discussion. The upsurge of practical action, study and implementation is booming in the whole army. In the 10 years of the new era, we have established the party’s goal of strengthening the military in the new era, implemented Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the military, implemented the military strategy for the new era, adhered to the party’s absolute leadership over the people’s army, coordinated and strengthened military struggles in all directions and in all fields, and radically deepened national defense. And the reform of the army, the people’s army has a new system, a new structure, a new pattern, and a new appearance. The great transformation of the new era in the past 10 years lies in the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China put forward the goal of “achieving the 100-year goal of building the army as scheduled”, which enriched and expanded the era connotation of the party’s goal of strengthening the army in the new era, and clearly marked the central task of our army’s construction in the next five years. It is the people’s army. It is an important task of the times that must be shouldered, and a historical answer that must be handed over.

Studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task of the entire Party and army at present and in the future. President Xi Jinping made important instructions, the Central Military Commission made special deployments, and all units carefully planned, organized, studied, publicized and implemented the spirit of the conference. In the next step, the whole army will study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Relying on the National Defense University, hold a seminar for senior cadres of the army to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and organize military theoretical workers to carry out research and interpretation of the spirit of the conference. All officers and soldiers resolutely implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, the Central Military Commission and President Xi Jinping, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, implement Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “Two Establishments”, and strengthen the “Four Consciousnesses”. “, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve “two maintenance”, implement the responsibility system of the Chairman of the Military Commission, resolutely obey the command of the Party Central Committee, the Central Military Commission and Chairman Xi, and speed up the people’s army Contribute to building a world-class army.

Reporter: According to reports, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the defense ministers of Russia and China held a phone call a few days ago. Does the spokesperson have any comment on this?

Tan Kefei:Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently had a phone call to exchange views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Reporter: According to reports, the General Office of the Military Commission recently issued the newly revised “Interim Regulations on Soldiers’ Leave Work”. What is the significance of amending this regulation? What are the innovations and highlights of the revised regulations?

Tan Kefei:With the approval of the Central Military Commission, the General Office of the Central Military Commission recently issued the newly revised “Interim Provisions on Soldiers’ Leave Work”, which will come into force on January 1, 2023.

The military occupation has heavy tasks, intense work rhythm, and many separations in different places. Guaranteeing soldiers to rest and take vacations is not only an important right and interests of the majority of officers and soldiers, but also an important way to promote the generation of combat effectiveness. The new vacation policy implements the Law on the Protection of Military Status and Rights and Interests, actively adapts to the needs of our army’s military force utilization and training management innovation and development situation and tasks in the new era, and adjusts and optimizes military vacation benefits. mainly reflects in:The first is to focus on serving and preparing for war.Taking into account factors such as labor intensity, risk factor, degree of hardship, etc., adopt the form of “basic vacation + additional vacation” to give preference to grass-roots officers and soldiers and soldiers in special areas and special positions, and increase the arrangement of the cross-annual vacation system to ensure that officers and soldiers have time and conditional vacations .The second is the comprehensive integrated system design.Integrate, reshape, and design the vacation system for officers and sergeants, set vacations for different regions, positions, and types of personnel in a unified manner, and systematically standardize annual leave, family leave, and marriage leave and maternity leave stipulated by the state and the military to ensure overall balance, Coordinate.The third is to improve the vacation implementation mechanism.Adjust the economic compensation standards and calculation methods for unpaid leave, the management and control of vacation plans and rigid implementation systems, and refine vacation plan arrangements, approval management, supervision and accountability, and promote the formation of a strong implementation mechanism.The fourth is to improve the level of vacation protection.Relying on the relevant military and local recruiting and reception agencies to establish service guarantee outlets for military leave, and according to the level of economic and social development, improve the travel guarantee standards for some officers and soldiers to visit relatives, and ensure the better implementation of the military leave system.

Reporter: The White House recently released the National Security Strategy report, claiming that China is the only competitor with both the intention and the ability to reshape the international order, posing the most serious geopolitical challenge to the United States. Does the spokesperson have any comment on this?

Tan Kefei:The US report is full of Cold War mentality and zero-sum game concepts, deliberately exaggerating China‘s “challenges”, geopolitical conflicts and major power competition, maliciously creating camp confrontations with ideological lines, and questioning China‘s normal military development. This is a misunderstanding of China-US relations. The misinterpretation of the judgment and China‘s development runs counter to the theme of the era of peaceful development and the general expectations of the international community.

As a founding member of the United Nations and a permanent member of the Security Council, China unswervingly follows the path of peaceful development, actively participates in the reform and construction of the global governance system, and has always been a staunch defender of the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law. , this has long been a consensus in the international community and has become a public opinion. It is not a country that can turn right and wrong by issuing a report. On the other hand, according to the report of the US side, it is still pursuing the “integrated deterrence” in the military according to the routine of creating enemies, forming gangs, and expanding military power, accelerating the construction of the “trinity” nuclear force, and creating excuses for seeking and consolidating hegemony and power. Self-interest takes precedence over international justice. This is a major threat and severe challenge to the international system and international order.

Cooperation between China and the United States will benefit both, while confrontation will hurt both. We urge the U.S. side to view China and the development of the Chinese military in an objective and rational way, implement President Biden’s “four non-no-no-no” statement, work with China in the same direction, and push China-U.S. relations back to the track of healthy and stable development.





Reporter: According to Kyodo News, the Japanese government plans to consider in the National Security Strategy to be revised at the end of the year, to state that the situation in the Taiwan Strait “does not admit to unilaterally changing the status quo by strength”, and may reflect the “concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific”. , Japan-US-Australia-India “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue” mechanism and other policy content. what opinions do the Chinese have on this issue?

Tan Kefei:We have noticed relevant reports. For some time, Japan has deliberately hyped up China-related issues such as the Taiwan issue, grossly interfered in China‘s internal affairs, and played up the so-called “China military threat”, which is ulterior motive and irresponsible.

Both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China, and Taiwan is a part of China. Fifty years ago, the Japanese side made a solemn commitment in the Sino-Japanese Joint Statement, recognizing that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government of China; It is an inalienable part of the territory, and the Japanese government fully understands and respects this position, and adheres to the position of Article 8 of the Potsdam Proclamation. The Japanese side should abide by the basic norms of international relations, fulfill the serious political commitments it made to the Chinese side, and refrain from interfering in the Taiwan issue. It should be pointed out that in recent years, Japan has been keen to follow up on other countries’ policies to contain China, and has created targeted “small circles” in the name of “freedom and openness”, which is contrary to the pursuit of peace, development and cooperation by countries in the region. common expectations.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between China and Japan. The Japanese side should review its original aspirations, meet China halfway, implement the important consensus of “mutual cooperation partners and not pose threats to each other”, and promote bilateral relations to always move forward along the right track. We urge the Japanese side to take history as a mirror, be cautious in its words and deeds in the field of military security, and refrain from interfering in China‘s internal affairs, undermining China‘s security interests, and refraining from undermining regional security and stability.

Reporter: According to reports, the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023, which is being discussed by the US Senate, may include part of the “Taiwan Policy Act of 2022” passed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in September. Does the spokesperson have any comments?

Tan Kefei:Recently, the US has been concocting Taiwan-related policy bills that undermine China‘s sovereignty, and has intensified its efforts to “use Taiwan to control China.” In particular, some provisions are intended to strengthen US-Taiwan military ties and support the so-called “self-defense” of Taiwan. These actions seriously interfere in China‘s internal affairs, seriously violate the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques, and seriously violate the US’s serious political commitment to China on the Taiwan issue. A country that knows well that a “family of divisions cannot last” and has used force to maintain unity, has repeatedly treachery and reckless behavior on issues involving the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of other countries. This is a typical “double standard”. We firmly oppose it and have lodged solemn representations with the US side.

Taiwan is China‘s Taiwan. Solving the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people’s own business, and it is up to the Chinese to decide. We urge the US side to stop playing with fire on the Taiwan issue. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has always been a strong force defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and any attempt to obstruct China‘s complete reunification will fail.





Reporter: According to reports, the first “African Air Force Forum” was held recently. Does the Chinese military send personnel to participate in this forum? Please give further details on the exchanges and cooperation between China and the air forces of African countries and other countries.

Tan Kefei:From October 26th to 27th, the first “African Air Force Forum” was held in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, and the Chinese Air Force delegation attended the meeting. The forum aims to better respond to regional security challenges by strengthening the cooperation between African air forces and the world‘s air forces.

In recent years, the Chinese Air Force has fully demonstrated the good will of the Chinese Air Force for openness, cooperation and exchanges through bilateral and multilateral platforms such as the World Air Force Leaders Conference, international air shows, and joint exercises, and has actively carried out pragmatic cooperation with the air forces of other countries, including the African Air Force. Cooperation. In addition, the Chinese Air Force also plays an active role in international humanitarian relief, disaster reduction, and regional security cooperation. After the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, planes were dispatched many times to urgently transport medical supplies, medicines and equipment to Asia, Africa and other countries. Through various pragmatic measures, the Chinese Air Force has made due contributions to serving the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and maintaining world peace.

Reporter: According to reports, US Secretary of Defense Austin said in an interview that the US is working hard to reopen the US-China military communication channel and hopes that China can cooperate with the US on this. Does the spokesperson have any comment on this?

Tan Kefei:We have noted the relevant remarks of the US side. China attaches great importance to the relationship between the two militaries and is willing to conduct communication between the two militaries with the United States, but there are principles and bottom lines for developing the relationship between the two militaries. In response to the early malicious provocation by the United States, we have taken resolute measures to counter it and resolutely defend national sovereignty and dignity. Everything has a cause and effect. The serious difficulties facing the current military-to-military relationship lie entirely with the US side. If the U.S. intends to strengthen military communication between China and the U.S., it should be consistent with its words and deeds, show sincerity, earnestly respect China’s interests and major concerns, and eliminate negative factors affecting the relationship between the two militaries.

Reporter: According to Taiwan media reports, the 21st “U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference” has ended recently. Taiwan sources revealed that the United States may announce a number of arms sales projects to Taiwan before the end of the year. Any comments on this please?

Tan Kefei:For some time now, the US has repeatedly violated its political commitment not to support “Taiwan independence”, repeatedly played the “Taiwan card” to interfere in China‘s internal affairs, and even sent the wrong signal of “rejecting reunification by force” to help Taiwan. These vile actions by the United States have seriously damaged China‘s national sovereignty and security, seriously threatened the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, brought major strategic risks to the relationship between the two countries and the two militaries, and sent a serious wrong signal to the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces. China expresses serious concern and firm opposition to this.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the publication of the Sino-US “August 17” Communique. At that time, the United States clearly recognized in the communiqué that there is only one China in the world, that Taiwan is a part of China, and that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China. finally resolved. Black and white, clear. But in fact, the United States has repeatedly broken its promises. Especially in recent years, the United States has virtualized and hollowed out the one-China principle, constantly instigating arms sales to Taiwan, creating obstacles to China‘s peaceful reunification.

Taiwan’s security, in the final analysis, depends on the peaceful development of cross-strait relations. The US arms sales to Taiwan will only increase the tension in the Taiwan Strait and the risk of conflict and confrontation. We urge the US side to stop arms sales to Taiwan and military ties with Taiwan, and not to make mistakes again and again on the Taiwan issue. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army pays close attention to the situation in the Taiwan Strait and will continue to take effective measures to firmly safeguard national sovereignty and security interests.









Reporter: It is reported that China recently dispatched personnel to participate in the video conference of the peacekeeping expert group of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus. Please give further details on the cooperation between China and ASEAN in the field of defense and security.

Tan Kefei:From October 11th to 12th, China sent personnel to participate in the video conference of the peacekeeping expert group of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus. At the meeting, participating peacekeeping experts, representatives of various countries and representatives of international organizations shared the experience and practices of implementing the “action for peacekeeping” initiative, and discussed how to better deal with the risks and challenges faced by peacekeeping operations through activities such as peacekeeping actual military exercises, and strengthen the members of the mechanism. and pragmatic cooperation between them to jointly improve their ability to carry out peacekeeping missions. In early November, China will also send personnel to participate in the meeting of the military medical expert group of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting to discuss the implementation of the “Medical Aid Reserve” initiative.

In recent years, China and ASEAN countries have continuously deepened defense and security cooperation through regional dialogue and cooperation mechanisms. The Chinese military is willing to further deepen strategic mutual trust with the armed forces of ASEAN countries, improve exchange and cooperation mechanisms, continue to actively participate in ASEAN-led pragmatic cooperation in humanitarian relief, disaster reduction, peacekeeping, mine clearance and other fields, promote China-ASEAN defense cooperation to deepen and solidify, and jointly safeguard the region Prosperity and stability, and work together to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

Reporter: Recently, the 101st Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons reviewed and approved the plan to destroy Japan’s abandoned chemical weapons in China after 2022. Any comments on this please?

Tan Kefei:During the war of aggression against China, Japanese militarists blatantly violated international law and used chemical weapons recklessly, causing heavy casualties among Chinese soldiers and civilians. After the defeat, a large number of chemical weapons were secretly buried or discarded in China, which is still a serious threat to the life, property and ecological environment of the Chinese people. The Chinese side has always demanded that the Japanese side strictly abide by the “Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons” and the memorandum between the governments of China and Japan, and safely and thoroughly destroy abandoned chemical weapons in China at an early date. The current Japanese chemical weapons destruction process is seriously behind the time limit stipulated in the Convention. The destruction work has been overdue three times and is about to face the fourth overdue time.

The 101st Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons reviewed and approved the “Plan for the Destruction of Japanese Abandoned Chemical Weapons in the People’s Republic of China After 2022″, which fully reflects the importance and support of the international community for the destruction of Japanese ACWs. The Chinese side strongly urges the Japanese side to fully, completely and accurately implement the plan for the destruction of Japanese ACWs after 2022, earnestly implement its political and legal commitments to the international community and China, increase investment, speed up the process, and eliminate the hazards of Japanese ACWs as soon as possible.





Reporter: According to foreign media reports, former Australian Prime Minister Keating recently said that Australia should withdraw from the US-UK-Australia “Trilateral Security Partnership” (AUKUS). tragedy. what opinions do the Chinese have on this issue?

Tan Kefei:The establishment of a trilateral security partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia and the cooperation on nuclear submarines pose serious risks of nuclear proliferation, intensify the regional arms race, undermine regional peace and stability, and endanger world peace and security. China has repeatedly expressed its firm opposition through various channels.

China has always believed that any regional mechanism should conform to the trend of the times for peace and development, help enhance mutual trust and cooperation among regional countries, and should not target or damage the interests of third parties. We urge the United States, Britain and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality and the concept of zero-sum games, faithfully fulfill their nuclear non-proliferation obligations, revoke relevant erroneous decisions, and do more things that are conducive to regional peace and stability.

Reporter: Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen delivered a so-called “speech” on October 10, saying that he would accelerate the development of Taiwan’s own military power and build asymmetrical combat power. It is also reported that Taiwan’s defense department will present a 2023 budget report in the near future, which will greatly increase the defense budget. Does the spokesperson have any comments?

Tan Kefei:We have noticed relevant reports. The DPP authorities have been trying to make up false narratives such as defending “democratic freedom” and responding to “mainland threats”, fooling the people on the island and misleading the international audience, and then seeking political self-interest. They have always been the most “generous” when betting on the safety of Taiwan compatriots, which is essentially to seek “independence” and split the country by force. Such plans and actions that deviate from the general trend of history and the righteousness of the nation will not succeed. They will only bring serious disasters to the Taiwan compatriots. They are obstacles that must be removed in the process of peaceful reunification. “Taiwan independence” is a dead end, and reunification is the right way. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army is always on high alert and resolutely fulfills its sacred mission of safeguarding national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity with practical actions.



