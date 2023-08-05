TRANSPOTEC LOGITEC The sector is renewing itself and evolving. Estimates are growing – Companies

Logistics is a sector that is demonstrating a great capacity for renewal also driven in part by the challenge of the energy transition which has led to ever greater innovation and digitalisation: with 100 billion in turnover recorded in 2021 and more than 1.4 million employees, the sector has assumed an important role for the economy of the entire country and further growth is estimated for the two-year period 2022-2023. (source: Contract Logistics Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic).

Going more specifically, the final values ​​(2021) of the financial statements of logistics service providers have shown a surge in the value of logistics and turnover increases both in nominal terms (+16.8%) and in real terms (+14 .9%) following the growth in volumes (rebound in demand) and the increase in the cost of production factors.

The most significant increase concerns Forwarders (+42.4%) following the explosion in sea freight and air transport tariffs. The performance of logistics operators (+16.1%) is also partly linked to the growth of international flows. In 2021, the effect of the B2c eCommerce channel on volumes was still strong (+15%).

These figures speak of growth and evolution but also changes in business structures and models. In fact, if the turnover value of Italian logistics companies is driven by international shipments and increased operating costs, in particular energy and fuel, on the other hand, in 2021, there will be a reduction in the number of companies in the sector, around 82,000 , 33,000 fewer than in 2009.

These are companies that are facing the challenge of sustainable development, both in economic and environmental and social terms and to do so they are making significant investments in technological and digital innovation. And this certainly has an impact on the way of working and on the type of skills required to be able to work in this sector.

To understand how the logistics sector is evolving, the numbers of the sector, but also what type of training is needed and what the future prospects are, the appointment is at Transpotec Logitec from 8 to 11 May 2024 at Fiera Milano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

