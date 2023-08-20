Tropical Wave in Caribbean Sea Could Develop into Tropical Depression

Tropical Wave in Southeast Caribbean Sea Could Become Tropical Depression, Says National Meteorological Office

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) is closely monitoring a tropical wave located in the southeast of the Caribbean Sea, which has the potential to develop into a tropical depression. According to Onamet, this high-pressure system could directly impact the national territory starting next Tuesday. However, the office does not rule out the possibility of rain and strong winds in some regions of the country even before that.

In the morning, isolated showers are expected in the northeast and east regions, as well as in the Cibao Valley and Central Mountain Range. Specifically, the provinces of La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, and Espaillat could experience these showers. As the day progresses, downpours accompanied by thunderstorms are forecasted over Greater Santo Domingo, San Pedro de Macorís, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal, San José de Ocoa, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, San Juan, Elías Pina, Dajabón, and other locations.

Onamet states that there will not be significant changes in terms of rainfall due to a reduction in humidity and the presence of dust from the Sahara. As a result, the sky may appear greyish.

Given the weather conditions, Onamet advises operators of fragile and small vessels to remain in port. However, caution can be exercised near the coastal perimeter on the Atlantic and Caribbean coasts. Venturing far offshore is not recommended due to strong winds and abnormal waves.

Residents and tourists are encouraged to stay updated with the latest weather bulletins and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.