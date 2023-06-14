Trump arrested in court in Miami and then released: he pleaded “not guilty” to the stolen top secret documents

Donald Trump he defined it “a sad day for America”. What is certain is that June 13 was a historic day for the country: for the first time a former president is on trial, in this case accused of having stolen top secret documents and have kept them in an unsafe place, his abode Mar-a-Lagoeven after the end of his mandate at the White House. Il tycoon it was placed temporarily in custody and was only able to leave the Miami courthouse after declaring himself, like his assistant Walt Nauta, “not guilty” for all 37 counts that concern him.

The tycoon, accompanied by his son Eric while the wife Melania she stayed at New Yorkhe returned to attack the judges by defining his indictment “an evil and atrocious power abuse” and defining the US as “a nation in declinethis is one witch hunt“. The fact is that Trump is on his side second indictmentafter the one for payments to the porn star Stormy Danielsbut in this case we are dealing with much more serious accusations: federal crimes and non-state, as in the first case. Among these, in fact, there are also the alleged violation of the law against espionage e obstruction of justicecome Richard Nixon at the time of Watergate.

Therefore, the former president had to deal with all the paperwork of an ordinary citizen: Fingerprintscompilation of modulipresentation of the card of the Social security number. Nothing mug shots neither handcuffs, however, to avoid exploitation or spectacularization. Trump doesn’t even have to submit to the test del Dnaas is sometimes the case in federal cases.

His appearance in the courtroom was preceded by stringent security measures throughout the city of Floridaarmored for fears that supporters of the tycoon could unleash a revolt like the one of January 6, 2021, when after the elections were lost, his supporters occupied the corridors and halls of Capitol Hill, given that the ex-president’s supporters are large in Miami. The secret service he wanted to cordon off the whole area around the court and put the court on lockdown, but the local police did not give the go-ahead. There was no need, however, given that the number of people who came to support the tycoon were fewer than expected, even if Trump has declared that it is a censorship operated by the Cnn: “That pretend of Tapper – he said referring to the host of the famous American network – he closed his program so as not to show the enthusiasm of the people shouting ‘Trump’ in the streets. The good news is that he was the only one who did it, maybe that’s why the share of the Cnn it’s so low.”

As mentioned, among the defendants there is also his assistant Nauta, a 40-year-old US navy veteran who must answer for six charges including conspiracy e false statements. In particular, he is accused of having moved and hidden boxes of top secret documents on Trump’s orders after the Justice Department had asked for their return. The boss defended him on Truth calling him “a brave patriot”, but for the special prosecutor he is guilty of lying when questioned by the FBI in May 2022.