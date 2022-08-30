Donald Trump He has boasted several times, with his close collaborators, to know details about the sentimental and private life of the French president Emmanuel Macron. The Rolling Stones magazine writes it. And the American president – underlines the magazine – would have become aware of this sensitive information through “intelligence”.

According to Rolling Stone, which revealed the story by citing two internal sources, the dossier concerning Macron was archived as “info re: President of France”. He was allegedly kidnapped in the FBI raid on Trump’s resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

08 August 2022



The French leader, reports the magazine, has long been the subject of great interest on the part of Trump who, several times, both during and after his mandate, would have revealed that he knew he knew intimate details of his life. It is unclear whether the documents on Macron seized by the FBI really have anything to do with his private life, nor if the information on the French president comes from American intelligence.

Beyond the sexual aspect, the news of the discovery of documents linked to Macron would be enough to trigger a diplomatic case between France and the United States. The 007’s gathering of information about an ally is considered a “highly unusual” procedure.

August 20, 2022



Trump and Macron never got along very well. The former American president had called his French counterpart a “nuisance” and, on one occasion, would have called him “wussy”, a slang form that means “feminine”. Macron, 44, has been married since 2007 to Brigitte, 69, who was his teacher. The sources added, however, that Trump’s references to Macron’s sex life have always been generic, never going into detail.