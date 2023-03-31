Home World Trump’s ex-lawyer: “I do not regret my testimony, not even a former president is above the law”
Trump's ex-lawyer: "I do not regret my testimony, not even a former president is above the law"

Trump's ex-lawyer: "I do not regret my testimony, not even a former president is above the law"

“For the first time in the history of our country, a former president of the United States has been indicted.” Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer and key witness in the Stormy Daniels case which led to the tycoon’s indictment, writes in a statement. “I am not happy to make this statement and I also wish to remind everyone of the presumption of innocence. However, it comforts me to think that no one is above the law, not even a former president. Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter but the beginning,” Cohen continues. “Taking responsibility is important and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I provided to the New York prosecutor’s office,” underlines Trump’s former lawyer.

