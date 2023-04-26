Türkiye, illness for Erdogan: electoral commitments cancelled

Listen to the audio version of the article

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan canceled all scheduled engagements today after yesterday falling ill during a live television program. “Following the advice of the doctors, today I will rest at home”, wrote the Turkish president on Twitter, announcing that he will not be able to participate in the electoral rallies scheduled in three different Turkish cities. “God willing, we will resume our schedule from tomorrow,” Erdogan added. Returning live on Kanal 7 several minutes after the interruption of the broadcast to conclude the interview, Erdogan explained that the electoral campaign for the presidential elections on May 14th caused him various stomach problems. “With such a busy schedule it can happen,” he commented. “Unfortunately, today we will not be able to meet with my brothers from Kirikkale, Yozgat and Sivas”, Erdogan said later today in announcing the cancellation of today’s commitments.

Türkiye, Erdogan accuses illness during a live TV

Yesterday viewers following Kanal 7 found their broadcasts blocked after the 69-year-old Turkish leader failed to answer a question about his campaign promises. Muffled voices were heard from the microphone, the cameras did not focus on Erdogan and the interviewer stood up. Then, in the background, a voice was heard exclaiming “Oh no!”. Then again the Turkish leader resumed and concluded the interview, stating precisely that the intensity of the electoral campaign caused him “serious” stomach problems.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu wishes for a speedy recovery to Turkish President Erdogan. “My best wishes,” tweeted Kilicdaroglu, leader of the CHP, opposition candidate in the May 14 presidential elections in Turkey in which he presents himself as Erdogan’s main opponent