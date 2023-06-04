Typhoon “Mawar” caused 1 death and 35 injuries in Japan, and the Shinkansen was temporarily suspended

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-04 08:31

CCTV News Client News Affected by the confluence of the warm and humid air brought by Typhoon “Mawar” and the Meiyu front, from the evening of the 2nd to the morning of the 3rd, many places in Japan encountered heavy rainfall and caused floods, landslides and other disasters. According to statistics from the Fire Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan, as of 16:00 on the 3rd, Typhoon “Mawar” has caused 1 death and at least 35 injuries, including 6 serious injuries, and 4 others whose whereabouts are unknown. About 230 houses were damaged to varying degrees.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, record heavy rains have been observed in Kanto, Kinki, and Tokai in Japan. According to the Japan Broadcasting Association TV station, on the morning of the 3rd, a 60-year-old man in Aichi Prefecture died due to flooding in his car. In Shizuoka Prefecture, landslides occurred in some areas.

Residents of Aichi County: This place has not experienced such a strong rainfall for more than 20 years. I really did not expect it to be so serious.

Residents of Shizuoka Prefecture: The level of rainfall has exceeded imagination. We all went out to evacuate. The first floor of our house was soaked by the heavy rain.