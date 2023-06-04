The “weight loss medicine” that Musk is also using is coming soon!The domestic listing application has been accepted_Oriental Fortune Network

Semaglutide injection is expected to appear on domestic drug shelves as a “weight loss drug”.

June 3,Novo NordiskThe marketing application of semaglutide injection was officially accepted by the Food and Drug Administration. The indications for this application are weight loss indications: as an adjuvant treatment with a low-calorie diet and increased physical activity for initial body mass index (BMI) ≥ 30kg/m (obesity), or ≥ 27kg/m and < 30kg/m ( overweight) and adult patients with at least one comorbidity related to overweight.

Previously,Novo NordiskThe phase III clinical trial of semaglutide injection in China for weight loss indications has been completed.

Hypoglycemic drugs used as “weight loss magic drugs”

Semaglutide is a human glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. It is a hypoglycemic drug itself, but it also has a weight loss effect. Its obesity indication has been approved in the United States. approved.developerNovo NordiskIts “Internet celebrity” weight loss injection Wegovy uses semaglutide as the drug, but the dose is different from that of the hypoglycemic injection, and it specializes in weight loss indications.

It is worth mentioning that last October,teslaCEO Elon Musk said that in addition to fasting, Wegovy is also one of his secrets to losing weight. The world’s richest man was ridiculed for being fat for his holiday photos before, but he appeared “slim” in public events afterwards.

Although semaglutide is sold in China, it is currently only available for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

However, on social platforms, semaglutide has long been dubbed the “weight loss magic drug” and quietly became popular. Many non-diabetic patients in China can’t wait to use it for weight loss. The hypoglycemic drug promise based on semaglutide Hetai was once out of stock last year. On the Internet drug sales platform, the price of semaglutide has been hyped to thousands of yuan, and the price of upstream peptide raw materials has increased.

“Kechuangban Daily” searched for “sameglutide” on an e-commerce platform, and found many merchants selling this product (Novota). About 1,000 yuan, which is generally more expensive than the hospital price (the prices of semaglutide when it entered the medical insurance negotiation catalog in 2021 were: 478.8 yuan per stick for 1.5ml and 813.968 yuan per stick for 3ml).

Two-dimensional layout of GLP-1 drugs by domestic companies

After semaglutide became popular,Many domestic API companies are popular。

January,Nuotai BioThe day after the news that the semaglutide raw material drug for registration application was accepted, the company’s stock price rose by 20cm.Shengnuo Bio、OrientAlso strongly linked.

According to the data on the CDE official website, currently there are only 1Nuotai BioAnd Tianji creatures.

but,WuXi AppTec(Hequan Pharmaceutical),AlaineThe blockbuster projects of the peptide R&D platform continue to advance,Shengnuo BioAmbiopharma is also a leader in the R&D and production of peptide drugs,Jiuzhou PharmaceuticalIt is also actively expanding related business layout.

at the same time,Many companies are already developing related generic drugs。Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals、Shuanglu Pharmaceutical、East China MedicineJiuyuan Gene, China-US East China,Livzon GroupAnd other companies have relevant layout.

according toSinolink SecuritiesanalystAccording to Wang Ban’s statistics, in addition to the 8 GLP-1 receptor agonists that have been marketed in China, there are 6 drugs that are progressing rapidly and are in the clinical phase III, including IBI362 (Innovent Bio), Supaglutide (Yinnuo Pharmaceuticals), Glutarumab (Hongyun Huaning), Pegylated Exenatide (Peg Biotech), Albenatide (Changshan Biochemical), etc.; GX- G6 (CSPC), ecnoglutide (first for the biological), HR170331 (Hengrui Medicine), TTP273 (Zhongmei Huadong) and other drugs are in clinical phase II.

The Chinese patent of semaglutide will expire in 2026, Jiuyuan Gene, Sino-US Huadong,Livzon GroupFollow-up development is underway. In addition, the Chinese patent of liraglutide, another GLP-1 drug with a large market share, has expired.East China MedicineHanyu Pharmaceutical,Tonghua DongbaoA listing application has been submitted, of whichEast China MedicineA marketing application for the obesity indication has been submitted.

The analyst said that the GLP-1 drug market has a bright future. After preliminary calculations,The market space for the application of GLP-1 drugs in diabetic patients is expected to exceed 25 billion yuan, and the market space for the application of GLP-1 drugs in obese patients will exceed 20 billion yuan.

risk of abuse

It is said that as long as you inject semaglutide once a week, you can lose weight quickly without dieting or exercising, and you can even lose up to 10 kg per month. It is safe and has no side effects. Anyone can use it.

Is semaglutide really so miraculous?

From the perspective of the official applicable population standards, it is necessary to have an initial body mass index (BMI) ≥ 30kg/m (obesity), or ≥ 27kg/m and < 30kg/m (overweight) and at least one combination related to overweight diseased adult patients.

BMI=weight ÷ height 2 (weight unit: kilogram; height unit: meter), that is to say, if you are 160cm tall, you must weigh more than 154 catties, and if you are 170cm tall, your weight must be more than 173 catties, and so on… or Only those whose body weight has not reached this figure, but whose body mass index is above 27 and who already have obesity-related complications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and diabetes, can try this medicine.

Obviously,This medicine is for people who are overweight and not for everyone.

On domestic social platforms,Some users have complained about the side effects after taking the medicine, such as nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting, which are very common. The severity of these reactions is mild or moderate and the duration is short.

In fact, since last year, some professional doctors have spoken out, reminding that semaglutide “must be used after the professional guidance of doctors” and “has side effects to varying degrees”.

Li Zhifei, deputy chief physician of the General Surgery Department of Peking University Third Hospital, previously pointed out in a short video recorded by himself that semaglutide is an off-label drug for weight loss. The doctor felt that the patient was indeed obese and had many comorbidities. , Only after evaluation can prescription drugs be prescribed. They cannot be used blindly and must be used under the guidance of a doctor.

